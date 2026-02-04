Investments in Direct Support Workforce Increase Retention and Jo...

Report confirms that the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities service providers who participated in certification and credentialing programs through the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals and the State University of New York experienced higher retention rates, improved outcomes, and overall job satisfaction among direct support professionals, the workforce that supports people with developmental disabilities to live, participate and work in every community throughout New York State.

Albany, NY, February 4, 2026 - The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities today shared the University of Minnesota’s Institute on Community Integration’s evaluation of New York’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded workforce projects. OPWDD used $64 million in funding to partner with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals E-Badge Academy (August 2022) and SUNY’s Microcredential program (July 2023) to offer direct support professionals (DSPs) college coursework and national certification to hone their skills and support career success. The report credits the success of these certification and credentialing programs with increased retention and overall job satisfaction for New York’s direct support workforce and provides insight about areas for improvement.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “This evaluation by the University of Minnesota confirms the success we’re seeing statewide as a result of engagement from our DSPs and providers who are participating in these professional development programs. We regularly hear from DSPs who, after years in the field, find inspiration and a deeper connection to their work through certification and enhanced education. It has always been our intent that direct support professionals are recognized for the skilled professionals they are, and I am thrilled that the NADSP E-badge Academy and SUNY’s DSP Microcredential initiatives offer these transformational learning opportunities and that we are blessed to continue both initiatives in 2026.”

OPWWD contracted with the University of Minnesota to survey participants of the NADSP E-badge Academy and SUNY’s DSP Microcredential initiative and the providers they work for. The data outline within the report supports that both projects have been successful in retaining staff, strengthening skills and improving confidence.

NADSP E-badge Academy

In 2022, OPWDD began offering the NADSP E-badge Academy certification pilot program to provide national certification for the contributions and competence of DSPs who meet these standards.

The NADSP certification (DSP-I, DSP-II, DSP-III and Frontline Supervisor) acknowledges direct support professionals for their exemplary work in supporting people with developmental disabilities and recognizes the knowledge, skills and values of direct support professionals. Participants earn individual electronic badges based on specific core competencies and hours of completed accredited education, which is completed on their own schedule and time. The organizations employing certified DSPs can provide stronger quality assurances to people supported and can proudly market their employment of nationally certified staff.

The University of Minnesota’s evaluation noted the success of the NADSP E-badge Academy enrollment, with having surpassed the original 2,244 available “seats,” to more than 3,000 enrolled. 92% of participating providers reported improved and higher retention than those that didn’t participate in the pilot. More than 50% of participating providers indicated that they want to continue the NADSP E-badge academy, with many organizations using the certification as a basis for wage increases, bonuses and promotions. Participants felt that the NADSP initiative improved the overall culture of the field.

President and CEO for the NADSP Joseph Macbeth said, “The Institute on Community Integration’s evaluation of New York’s credentialing pilot makes clear that NADSP certification is more than just a credential, it’s a catalyst for strengthening the direct support workforce. By elevating skills, boosting confidence, and enhancing retention, this investment delivered measurable benefits for the people we support and for the professionals who dedicate their lives to this work.”

SUNY DSP Microcredential Program

In 2023, SUNY and OPWDD also partnered with NADSP to offer the SUNY DSP Microcredential program.. The SUNY DSP Microcredential program is smaller academic credentials that allow students the opportunity to earn up to four credit-bearing microcredentials and earn college credits towards degress in the human services field. The SUNY DSP Microcredential Program is currently being offered at 21 participating SUNY colleges throughout the state with additional campuses under development. As of December, there are over 1,600 participants working to achieve various levels of credential and certification. Direct Support Professionals who are enrolled in the program report feeling empowered to make decisions and employ best practices on the job, while preparing to take the next steps in their careers.

Some key findings from the University of Minnesota report include that 91% of certified students planned to pursue their next level of certification and 72% intended to continue their education in a degree program. Better still, more than half (58%) of certified students planned to remain in direct support work for over 10 years, and another 35% planned to stay in the field for 3–10 years, as a result of this investment in their professional development.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "This report showcases the fact that SUNY microcredential programs have tremendous potential to uplift New York State’s workforce. I have been inspired by my conversations with SUNY DSP Microcredential students who describe the positive impact of their coursework on not only their day-to-day work, but their long-term personal and professional goals. We are proud to continue building on our excellent academic offerings and working with state leaders to expand access to these courses.”

Some of the recommendations from the University of Minnesota report that are relevant to both the E-badge Academy and SUNY Microcredential initiatives include: continued funding to support growth, supporting success coaches on campus and local administrators in charge of programming through a provider, continuing to recognize certification in career advancement, and continued tracking of success and outcomes of the programs.

Read the full report here.

About OPWDD

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provides high-quality person-centered supports and services to people with developmental disabilities, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and other neurological impairments. OPWDD provides services directly and through a network of over 400 not-for-profit providers. OPWDD’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities live richer lives that include meaningful relationships, good health, personal growth, and a home within their community. For more information, visit www.opwdd.ny.gov or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals E-badge Academy

The various services and programs offered by The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP) provide professional development opportunities along with the resulting recognition and acknowledgement that employees deserve. DSP’s or Front Line Supervisor pursue a rigorous certification. NADSP equips organizations with tools to help their employees succeed. For more information about the E-Badge Academy, visit: E-Badge Academy - NADSP

About The SUNY NADSP Microcredential Program

This is a unique but limited time grant opportunity, where current Direct Support Professionals as well as those interested in joining the field, can take college coursework and earn national certification for free. The program is grounded in SUNY’s award-winning microcredential program, smaller academic credentials that you can complete on a part-time basis that have been aligned to national standards. Students have the opportunity to earn up to three distinct microcredentials and the related national certifications (DSP-I, DSP-II, and DSP-III). For more information about the SUNY NADSP Microcredential Program visit: https://www.suny.edu/microcredentials/dsp/



