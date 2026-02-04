Introducing Drink Happy Thoughts: A Functional Beverage Brand Evolving to Spread Daily Happiness

Happy Thoughts features five fizzy, fruity flavors that boost your mood and help you find your inner magic. Happy Thoughts Logo with Mayor Happy Thoughts Trio

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drink Happy Thoughts , a functional sparkling juice brand designed to support brain health and elevate mood, unveils a vibrant new brand identity. Building on the foundation laid by its predecessor, Illicit Elixirs, the transition to Happy Thoughts marks a strategic evolution, aligning the brand’s name directly with its core mission: helping consumers find their own happiness by feeling good.The rebrand follows extensive market research and feedback from consumers, distributors, and retailers. While the name has changed, the commitment to high-quality, functional ingredients remains. Additionally, subtle tweaks to the formulation provide an enhanced flavor profile and formula to engage a more discerning consumer.“Consumers and retailers kept saying they love the concept and the flavor profile, but the original name didn’t fully capture our purpose of positivity,” said Lauren Doyle, VP of Marketing. "We wanted a name that highlights our product's benefits and inspires happiness. It turns out the answer was already right there on the can."The shift to Happy Thoughts was a natural progression, as the phrase was previously a prominent tagline. The decision is bolstered by data from a recent survey of 250 functional drink consumers (aged 18-34), which revealed the name performed 37% better in overall appeal than the previous moniker, driving a purchase intent of over 48%.Strategically designed for its core demographic of women aged 18–34, the new brand identity highlights three essential functional benefits: Focus, Brain Health, and Mood Boost. These results are delivered through a proprietary blend of amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants—including Saffron, L-Theanine, and Ginseng. The collection features five effervescent, fruit-forward flavors , each packaged in a distinctively vibrant, color-coded can.“Buyers and consumers gravitate towards our bold packaging and clean ingredients,” said Patrick Otten, VP of Sales. “We’re meeting the demand for healthier soda with a fruit-first, caffeine-free option that fits perfectly into the modern consumer's lifestyle and performs exceptionally well across natural, traditional grocery and convenience.”Leading this new chapter is a team of CPG industry veterans with over 100 years of combined expertise. The Drink Happy Thoughts team is committed to nurturing current retail partnerships and plans to expand nationally through key distributors including KeHE, Core Mark, and Faire. To ensure an effective presence, the brand will provide dedicated local support in key markets such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Milwaukee.The refreshed branding and cans roll out online and through regional partners in early February. Consumers can also expect to find the product in select Kroger banners, Bristol Farms, and Green Valley Grocers starting in March.About Drink Happy Thoughts: Drink Happy Thoughts is a functional beverage brand dedicated to bringing fun to the functional space through a line of delicious, purposeful drinks with unexpected branding. Formerly known as Illicit Elixirs, the brand creates products that support brain health, enhance mood, and improve focus, all while embodying a mission to help consumers tap into the best version of themselves, one sip at a time.

