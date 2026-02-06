Cloud IBR Expands Automated Disaster Recovery from Object Storage

How Cloud IBR Automated On-Demand Disaster Recovery Works With Veeam Compatible Object Storage

New compatibility lets MSPs turn low-cost object storage into recovery-ready infrastructure without pre-staged hardware or complex DR builds

As MSPs standardize on object storage for backup, recovery must be easy to sell and operate. Cloud IBR turns backups into a scalable disaster recovery service without pre-staged infrastructure.” — Justin Moran, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloud IBR

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud IBR , the only automated, on-demand disaster recovery platform designed to recover Veeam backups from object storage without pre-staged infrastructure, today announced expanded compatibility for automated disaster recovery from Veeam-compatible object storage environments, giving managed service providers (MSPs) a practical way to turn existing backups into recovery-ready environments during outages, ransomware events, and compliance audits.As object storage becomes a foundational component of modern backup strategies due to its scalability and cost efficiency, many MSPs are finding that recoverability has not kept pace. While backups are increasingly reliable and cost-effective, the ability to recover those backups into a functional environment—quickly and repeatedly—remains a challenge. Traditional disaster recovery approaches often require pre-staged infrastructure, complex configuration, or costly hot sites, making recovery difficult to test, prove, and operationalize at scale.Cloud IBR addresses this challenge by automating on-demand disaster recovery directly from object storage into secure bare-metal cloud infrastructure. Rather than maintaining idle recovery environments, MSPs can provision recovery resources only when needed, whether for testing, audits, or live recovery scenarios. The platform eliminates the need for pre-provisioned hardware and enables recovery, testing, and compliance validation using the same workflow MSPs rely on during real events.With this expansion, Cloud IBR supports disaster recovery from Veeam-compatible object storage environments, including IONOS Object Storage, alongside other supported platforms. This approach allows MSPs to continue leveraging low-cost, scalable storage while adding a recovery layer that is operationally realistic and economically viable.“As MSPs standardize on object storage for backup, disaster recovery has to be just as easy to sell and operate,” said Justin Moran, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloud IBR. “Cloud IBR gives service providers a way to turn existing backups into a scalable disaster recovery service—without pre-staging infrastructure, increasing fixed costs, or putting margin at risk.”For MSPs, the expanded support enables on-demand disaster recovery from object storage without pre-staged infrastructure, allowing providers to respond quickly to incidents without maintaining dedicated recovery environments. The platform supports repeatable recovery testing for audits and compliance requirements, helping MSPs validate recoverability regularly and provide evidence when customers, auditors, or insurers ask for proof.The expanded capabilities also give MSPs a clear path to delivering disaster recovery readiness as a service. Rather than positioning disaster recovery as a one-time project or an expensive add-on, MSPs can package recovery readiness as a recurring service that is testable, measurable, and easier for customers to understand and justify. Recovery workflows can be applied consistently across customers without increasing operational burden.By automating recovery from object storage into isolated bare-metal cloud environments, Cloud IBR reduces operational complexity and infrastructure risk. MSPs are no longer required to design, build, and maintain dedicated disaster recovery environments for each customer. Recovery environments are created on demand, used for testing or live recovery, and decommissioned when no longer needed. This model minimizes standing infrastructure, lowers administrative overhead, and reduces exposure during both planned tests and unplanned events.Cloud IBR integrates with existing Veeam environments and automates the provisioning of compute, networking, and recovery workflows. This allows MSPs to deliver recovery outcomes without building or maintaining specialized disaster recovery infrastructure, hiring additional staff, or introducing fragile manual processes.This announcement reflects Cloud IBR’s continued focus on helping MSPs close the gap between backup and disaster recovery while preserving margins, simplifying operations, and enabling scalable service delivery.More information about Cloud IBR is available at cloudibr.com About Cloud IBR:Cloud IBR is an automated, on-demand disaster recovery platform built for Veeam environments. Designed for MSPs and IT teams serving small and mid-market organizations, Cloud IBR enables recovery, testing, and compliance validation from object storage without pre-staged infrastructure or complex disaster recovery builds. Cloud IBR turns existing backups into recovery-ready environments only when they’re needed.

