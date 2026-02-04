Commissioner Sid Miller Calls forUrgent Action to Break the Meatpacking Monopoly

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"The meatpacking giants are crushing America’s ranchers and consumers under their boots. Foreign corporations dominate U.S. beef processing, manipulating prices, stifling competition, and robbing hardworking ranchers of their rightful earnings. This isn’t a free market; it’s an outright racket.

The Trump Administration’s antitrust probe into these shady practices is a start, but investigations alone won't fix this rigged system. We need bold, immediate actions from both state and federal governments to bring power back to Americans.

It's time to rebuild American-owned meatpacking plants, slash taxes for domestic processors in the upcoming Farm Bill, and unleash an America-first agenda through the Texas Legislature. Grant funding, fair competition, and commonsense reforms can restore balance.

American ranchers, rural communities, and our nation’s food security depend on it. We must act— and we must act now."