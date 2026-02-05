Tilebox and Partners Prepare Commercial Mission to Test Ground-to-Orbit Software Continuity

Scheduled for March 2026 with DPhi Space and The Compression Company

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tilebox today announced a contracted in-orbit demonstration scheduled for flight in March 2026, executing GPU-accelerated data compression workflows from The Compression Company on a hosted flight computer provided by DPhi Space as part of its Clustergate 2 mission.The demonstration builds on a completed pre-flight integration and will validate Tilebox’s ability to orchestrate production software workflows on space-based compute infrastructure, including workflow automation, observability, parallel execution, and over-the-air updates.The Compression Company, a commercial software provider specializing in GPU-accelerated data compression for Earth observation workloads, is participating as an application partner in the demonstration. Its algorithms, which achieve significant data volume reduction, will be executed as Tilebox-managed workflows during the mission. Tilebox serves as the workflow orchestration and execution layer, enabling software providers like The Compression Company to deploy and manage applications in orbit without mission-specific re-engineering.DPhi Space provides access to space-based computing and data services through its multi-node compute cluster hosted on Momentus’ Vigoride 7 spacecraft.“Our focus has always been on making high-performance compression usable at scale, not just technically possible,” said Michael Stanway, CEO and Co-Founder of The Compression Company. “This collaboration enables us to bridge ground development and in-orbit execution, giving us confidence that our software can perform reliably in real mission environments.”“Most space software treats orbit as a destination. We treat it as an execution environment, one that should predictably maintain parity with how that software runs on the ground.” said Stefan Amberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Tilebox. “Without observability, execution is just a black box. This work brings application-level visibility into orbit, so teams can see how software actually behaves rather than infer it after the fact.”“DPhi Space is building the compute infrastructure that lets any software team run workloads in orbit as easily as they do in the cloud,” said Aziz Belkhiria, CEO and Co-Founder of DPhi Space. “We’re proud to support Tilebox bringing their software stack to orbit and help more teams streamline their data pipelines and orchestrate their workflows.”The in-orbit demonstration is scheduled for Transporter-16 on SpaceX Falcon 9 and is expected to support multiple workflows using both onboard sensor data and preloaded datasets. Results from the mission will inform future customer offerings and expanded collaboration across upcoming DPhi Space missions.About TileboxTilebox is a distributed computing and workflow orchestration software company enabling reliable, scalable execution of data workflows across orbit, ground, and cloud environments. Tilebox allows space operators and software providers to deploy, observe, and evolve applications without rebuilding infrastructure for each mission.About DPhi SpaceDPhi Space provides access to space-based computing and data services through hosted flight computers operating aboard commercial spacecraft. The company enables customers to upload, execute, and manage software applications in orbit through a standardized service model.About The Compression CompanyThe Compression Company develops GPU-accelerated compression software optimized for Earth observation and remote sensing data, enabling significant reductions in data volume while preserving analytical value.

