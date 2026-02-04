RidePair Helps California Commuters Reduce Transportation Expenses Through Incentive-Based Carpooling

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incentive-based platform rewards shared trips, allowing many commuters to lower expenses or potentially earn more than they spendAs California advances mileage-based road usage fees and other transportation cost increases, millions of commuters are facing a new financial reality: every mile driven may soon carry an added price. For working families already burdened by fuel, insurance, tolls, parking, and maintenance, commuting is becoming a measurable, recurring expense layered onto everyday life.RidePair, a California-based commuter matching and incentive platform, is introducing a different model — one that doesn’t rely on splitting or charging fares — but instead rewards shared travel with incentives that can reduce, offset, or even eliminate out-of-pocket commuting costs. In many cases, participants may earn more than they spend. “Transportation shouldn’t feel like a daily penalty,” said Deborah Kenney, Founder and CEO of RidePair. “Our platform is designed to reward people for sharing seats and reducing congestion. Instead of paying more to drive, commuters can lower their expenses — and sometimes even come out ahead.”________________________________________The New Math of CommutingUnder mileage-based fee models currently being tested and implemented, drivers may pay several cents for every mile traveled.While that may sound small, the impact compounds quickly:• 12,000–15,000 miles/year = hundreds of dollars• 20,000+ miles/year = $500–$1,000+ or more• Longer regional commutes = significantly higher costsFor many Californians, commuting is now one of the largest daily expenses outside of housing.Driving alone increasingly means absorbing 100% of those costs personally.________________________________________How RidePair Changes the EquationRidePair is not a taxi or rideshare service and does not operate through fares or rider payments.Instead, it is a planned, incentive-based commuter matching platform that connects people already traveling similar routes and rewards participation through incentives provided within the RidePair ecosystem.Rather than relying on riders to reimburse drivers, RidePair provides:• incentive rewards for shared trips• bonuses tied to verified carpool miles• participation-based benefits within the app• opportunities that can materially lower net commuting expensesAs incentives accumulate, commuters may:• reduce daily transportation costs• offset mileage-based fees• lower fuel and toll burdens• and potentially generate value beyond their direct expensesThe result: commuting can move from being a pure cost center to something closer to a break-even — or even positive — activity.________________________________________Illustrative Scenarios (Hypothetical Examples Only)While results vary by distance and usage, incentive-based participation can materially improve commuting economics:• A moderate commuter may earn enough incentives to offset a significant portion of fuel and mileage costs• Longer-distance drivers may reduce net expenses to near zero with consistent participation• High-toll corridors may benefit from combined incentive rewards that substantially lower weekly out-of-pocket spendingThese scenarios are hypothetical illustrations only and not guarantees.________________________________________Incentives Instead of PenaltiesAs public policy increases the cost of solo driving, RidePair takes the opposite approach: rewarding cooperation.Each shared seat can help:• reduce congestion• decrease emissions• improve roadway efficiency• and generate incentives that benefit participants financiallyThis model reframes commuting from a daily expense into a reward-based, community-supported system.________________________________________A California-Built SolutionFounded in California, RidePair was created on a simple principle: when people work together, everyone benefits.As transportation costs rise, that principle is becoming increasingly practical — and increasingly necessary.“People shouldn’t have to choose between getting to work and managing their budget,” Kenney added. “RidePair helps them do both.”________________________________________Learn MoreCommuters interested in lowering or eliminating their daily transportation costs through incentive-based carpooling can learn more at:________________________________________About RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.ridepair.io Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-lookingstatements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward- looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

