Concierge Home Tech Services Brings Expert In-Home Tech Support to Walla Walla Seniors

Your trusted partner in home technology

Technology should simplify life, not complicate it” — Craig Hurst

WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concierge Home Tech Services today launches personalized, white-glove technology assistance for seniors and busy households throughout Walla Walla and College Place. Owner Craig Hurst , drawing on 30 years of executive expertise at Intel, offers patient, in-home solutions to conquer everyday tech challenges—from smart home setups to device troubleshooting—empowering clients to navigate the digital world with confidence.This service arrives at a pivotal moment, as Washington seniors increasingly rely on technology for healthcare, connectivity, and entertainment amid rising smart device adoption. Hurst's concierge model eliminates frustration with jargon-free guidance, $99 hourly rates billed in 15-minute increments, and flexible remote or on-site visits. "Technology should simplify life, not complicate it," Hurst states. "We've tailored our approach for Walla Walla's vibrant senior community and families needing reliable help with Wi-Fi, antivirus, smart TVs, and security systems."Key offerings include:• Smart home integrations (e.g., Blink, Ring systems) for enhanced safety.• Mac and PC repairs, anti-virus, and home office optimizations.• Tablets, smart phones, smart TV's, smart speakers, and more.• Elder-friendly adaptations, ensuring independence and ease.Hurst's Intel background guarantees professional, trustworthy service. A Walla Walla resident passionate about community tech access, he prioritizes affordability and respect during visits. Early clients praise the "life-changing" support that bridges generational tech gaps.Concierge Home Tech Services fills a critical local need, promoting digital inclusion in the Pacific Northwest. Book via conciergehometech.com or call 503-789-0009.About Concierge Home Tech ServicesLed by tech veteran Craig Hurst, we deliver concierge-level home technology support in Walla Walla, simplifying smart living for all ages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.