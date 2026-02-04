NOW HIRING: TBI Victim Services Coordinator 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI Victim Services Handle with Care Statewide Coordinator 1

Drug Investigation Division

East TN – Chattanooga

Job Duties

The Statewide Handle with Care Coordinator will oversee strategic initiatives, program development, training, and community partnerships to protect drug-endangered and trauma-affected children. This role assists in managing key programs, including the Handle with Care (HWC) program, ensuring grant and program compliance, facilitating training efforts, and expanding public awareness campaigns.

Program Mission and Purpose

The purpose of the Handle with Care (HWC) program is to protect and support children acutely impacted by traumatic experiences with appropriate care through a streamlined process of training for program partners and notifications from first responders to school districts. Through the HWC program, first responders notify schools if they encounter a child during calls for service, so schools and mental healthcare leaders can provide trauma-sensitive support immediately if needed. The purpose of the program is to provide children who are victims, witnesses, or otherwise impacted by events of a call for service appropriate care when necessary, so they are not impacted long-term by distressing or tragic events.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree; and three years of full-time experience in law enforcement, counseling, or social work or related social service field. Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

Preferred Qualifications:

Spanish speaking proficiency; relevant knowledge of federal and state statutes regarding victims’ services; a graduate level degree in psychology, human services, or social work; and experience working directly with the public, victims, disabled, and mentally ill populations are preferred.

Monthly Salary: $5,100 – $7,646

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 74917. This position will be posted on February 4, 2026 – February 10, 2026 for five business days. For additional information contact the TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.