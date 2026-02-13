Submit Release
La Vergne Man Charged with Aggravated Rape of a Child

RUTHERFORD COUNTY –Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have arrested and charged a La Vergne man in connection to an ongoing child exploitation case.

In December 2022, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) contacted TBI special agents about Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) uploaded to the internet in 2017. In February 2025, through the course of the joint investigation, agents determined the alleged perpetrator in the images was Jacob Taylor (DOB 11/07/2001).

In February 2026, a Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Taylor, charging him with one count of Aggravated Rape of a Child, one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On February 6, deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor and booked him into the Rutherford County Jail, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

