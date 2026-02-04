MSP Leonardtown Press Release 2/4/2026

February 4, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 4, 2026

On 1/27/2026, F/Sgt Ruth conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Hollywood Road, Hollywood, MD on a vehicle that had fled from the scene of a disturbance. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christina Lynn Rivas, 52 of Hollywood, MD. Rivas had active warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and refused to exit the vehicle by holding onto the steering wheel. Additional Troopers and Deputies arrived on scene and were able to assist in placing Rivas under arrest. Tpr Peterson transported Rivas to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere with an Arrest. She was also served with her warrants.

On 1/27/2026, TFC Eckrich responded to St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone acting disorderly. Investigation revealed that Floyd Linwood Booker, 79 of No Fixed Address, was acting disorderly and was arrested. Booker was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 1/15/2026, Eugene Markovich Fayn, 44 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz

On 1/17/2026, Luis Fernando De La Torre Guerrero, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 1/18/2026, Miesha Cherise Thomas, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by S/Tpr Oyler

On 1/23/2026, Terence Alexander Cooke, 42 of Washington, DC was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 1/23/2026, Bernard Richard Brady III, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 1/24/2026, Melissa Ann Meiser, 55 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Cpl C. DiToto

On 1/25/2026, Jason Timothy Williams, 20 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

On 1/29/2026, Gene Raymond Briggs Sr, 62 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 1/31/2026, James Wayne Yates, 41 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Wells

On 2/3/2026, Walter Joseph Voner, 70 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Wells

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/16/2026, Shawn Michael Clark, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia, and Illegal Possession of Ammo, FTA: Animal Cruelty Failure to Provide x12, and FTA: Obstruct Justice, Resist/Interfere With Arrest, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order

On 1/24/2026, Brian Vincent Turner, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 1/25/2026, Jesse Daniel Melillo Sr, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 1/27/2026, Kaelyn Alexis-Marie James, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Second Degree Assault

On 2/2/2026, Charles Maurice Hicklin, 36 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

