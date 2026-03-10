Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Double Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BRANDYWINE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle double fatal crash that occurred shortly before midnight yesterday in Prince George’s County.

The driver of a Nissan Maxima, identified as Douglas Orlando Smith, 39, of Brandywine, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A passenger in the Nissan, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was additionally pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer was reported uninjured in the crash.

Around 11:58 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Brandywine Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Nissan, operated by Smith, and the Freightliner were both traveling southbound on Route 301 when, for unknown reasons, the Nissan struck the rear of the Freightliner.

Lanes were closed for approximately five hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]

