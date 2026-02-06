Stanton Optical breaks new ground in Royal Palm Beach, FL 

Stanton Optical Royal Palm Beach Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Royal Palm Beach Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 10101 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, FL (February 2, 2026)

Now celebrating 20 years of experience and millions of customers served, we’ve built our reputation on delivering eye care people can count on—fast, affordable, and always with a personal touch” — Lukana Justin

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 10101 Southern Blvd. This is Stanton Optical’s 45th location to open in Florida, and 12th location in the West Palm Beach area, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule—walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 unique frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone—with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.“Now celebrating 20 years of experience and millions of customers served, we’ve built our reputation on delivering eye care people can count on—fast, affordable, and always with a personal touch,” shared Lukana Justin, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer.Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Each visit includes a comprehensive evaluation of your eye health, and an updated prescription, ensuring that you leave with a clear understanding of your vision and overall ocular wellness.Stanton Optical Unveils a New Store DesignThe eyewear shopping experience is evolving. Stanton’s reimagined modern store features a bright, inviting atmosphere that seamlessly guides customers from the eye exam process to frame selection and order pick up. The new concept prioritizes accessibility and comfort with:- Spacious frame displays where customers can have fun discovering new styles.- Comfortable seating zones that make the shopping journey relaxed and enjoyable.- Kid-friendly interactive area designed to keep children engaged and entertained.Our new store design reflects our commitment to making eye care easy for every customer.Store Location & HoursAddress: 10101 Southern Blvd., Suite 130-140, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411Landmarks: Less than 10 miles from the Palm Beach International Airport; walkable from major retailersStore Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(561) 559-2560 | www.stantonoptical.comLatest West Palm Beach Locations:1990 N Military Trl., Suite A, West Palm Beach, FL 334096350 20th St. Suite #104, Vero Beach, FL 329665555 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 349471313 Boynton Beach Blvd., Suite 1A, Boynton Beach, FL 334261894 SW Gatlin Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 3495310101 Southern Blvd. Suite 130-140, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411About Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states, the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.com.

