Feb 4, 2026 - MDA

Energy technology company creating up to 300 jobs

Expansion represents corporate investment of $300 million

As part of a $1 billion investment by Siemens Energy in its U.S. manufacturing operations, the company is investing up to $300 million and creating up to 300 new advanced manufacturing jobs through an expansion in Rankin County.

Siemens Energy is a global energy technology leader that operates across the full energy landscape. The company is constructing a new manufacturing facility at the West Rankin Industrial Park in Pearl to produce electrical grid components, increasing its existing production capacity in Rankin County. Siemens Energy’s new facility will be its second in Rankin County; its Richland location began operations in 1973.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The city of Pearl, Rankin County, Rankin First Economic Development Authority, Entergy and AccelerateMS — in partnership with Hinds Community College — are assisting with the project, as well.

Siemens Energy’s history in the United States dates back to the 1880s, when the company began early electrification activities and opened its first U.S. manufacturing site in Pittsburgh in 1887. Siemens Energy was spun off to become a separately listed energy technology company from Siemens AG in 2020 and now operates as fully independent.

QUOTES

“Siemens Energy’s decision to expand in Rankin County reflects the confidence global energy leaders have in the state. Companies continue to choose Mississippi because projects get done — from site readiness and infrastructure to timelines they can rely on. This $300 million investment will bring almost 300 new jobs to Rankin County, expand the local industrial base and keep Mississippi competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy market. I appreciate Siemens Energy’s continued investment and its role in building momentum into 2026.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Siemens Energy’s decision to bring this significant expansion to Rankin County is another clear sign of the confidence global energy leaders have in Mississippi’s workforce and manufacturing strength. Companies continue to invest here because our workforce delivers, our infrastructure performs, and we get deals done fast so companies like Siemens Energy go from breaking ground to making money in record time while bringing high-quality jobs and substantial new investment to our communities.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“The equipment that Siemens Energy makes in Mississippi is in high demand throughout the Unites States as we build out the electrical grid to deliver more power to homes and business that need it. Siemens Energy is going to manufacture more high-voltage switchgear here and our continued success in this state will require hiring and training more workers.” – Matt Neal, President of North America, Siemens Energy

“Siemens Energy has been a valuable partner and customer in our region for many years, and we are thrilled for them to expand once again. Entergy Mississippi is proud to work alongside the Rankin First Economic Development Authority and the Mississippi Development Authority on this significant project, which will not only drive economic growth in Rankin County but also help us better serve our customers. Siemens Energy is a world‑class leader in energy infrastructure, and we look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in Rankin County.” – Ed Gardner, Vice President, Business & Economic Development, Entergy Mississippi

“This investment is about more than expanding capacity, it’s about expanding opportunity for Mississippi workers. By creating nearly 300 new advanced manufacturing jobs, Siemens Energy is opening pathways to stable, high-quality careers with room for growth close to home. This expansion strengthens Mississippi’s workforce today and builds opportunity for the future. AccelerateMS is proud to support Siemens Energy as we connect talent to training and build the pipeline needed to keep this facility and Mississippi’s energy and manufacturing economy strong for years to come.” – AccelerateMS Executive Director Courtney Taylor

RANKIN COUNTY QUOTES

“As the Rankin County Board of Supervisor for District 5, I am proud to have this substantial investment and job creation project locate in my district. The entire Rankin County Board of Supervisors commends Siemens Energy, Rankin County’s largest industrial employer, for its decision to expand its operations by constructing a new advanced manufacturing facility at Rankin County’s West Rankin Industrial Park in the City of Pearl. This game-changing investment will occur at this new industrial park, which has been a key economic development site for the Board. This project will bring hundreds of high-paying jobs that will supply the critical electric utility infrastructure necessary to power our modern economy.

For 50 years Siemens Energy has operated its manufacturing facility in Richland, Mississippi, and has employed thousands of Rankin County citizens over the decades. It is gratifying to see multiple generations of families who have worked for Siemens Energy through the years. Siemens Energy takes care of its employees, and the Board of Supervisors is pleased that Siemens Energy appreciates the valuable workforce that is available in Rankin County. Creating an environment to allow our citizens to find high-paying jobs is a high priority for our Board of Supervisors.” – Jay Bishop, Rankin County Board of Supervisors, District 5

Today marks a transformative milestone for the City of Pearl and the hardworking families of Rankin County and across central Mississippi. By choosing the West Rankin Industrial Park for their newest state-of-the-art facility, Siemens Energy is investing in our community’s future. Siemen’s Energy has been a critical member of Rankin County for over 50 years, and this investment further expands that partnership into the City of Pearl. This project stands as one of the largest job creation announcements in our county’s history, bringing hundreds of highly skilled manufacturing roles to our community. We are proud to support the global energy leader right here in Pearl, proving that our workforce is ready to power the next generation of American infrastructure.” – Mayor Jake Windham, City of Pearl

“The investment by Siemens Energy in the West Rankin Industrial Park, in Pearl, Mississippi, is a historic milestone that speaks to the strength of Rankin County, our region and Mississippi. For more than 50 years, Siemens Energy has been the cornerstone of Rankin County’s industrial identity. This new state-of-the-art facility ensures our partnership will thrive for decades to come while strengthening the lasting impact on local suppliers across Rankin County and Central Mississippi.

This investment proves that Rankin County is leading the economic momentum in Mississippi. By providing a world-class environment for advanced manufacturing, we have established ourselves as one of the premier communities in the Southeast. This project isn’t just about attracting hundreds of new jobs, it is about solidifying our position as a leader in the global energy infrastructure sector.

This project is a win for our Rankin County families, our workforce and our state’s position as a leader in economic development. This project also enables the continued growth at the existing Siemens Energy facility in Richland. – Noel Daniels, Chairman, Rankin First Economic Development Authority

