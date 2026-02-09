Raft Launches the First Dedicated AI Workforce for Supply Chain

Purpose-built and fully governed AI agents that transform logistics data into executed work

By deploying purpose-built agents with the controls that our customers’ IT teams need, we’re enabling a shift from perpetual reaction to a truly scalable, AI-powered workforce” — James Coombes, CEO of Raft

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raft, the global leader in AI for logistics, today announced the industry’s first fully dedicated AI workforce for enterprise. Built for the most manual and complex workflows, Raft’s platform unites operations and IT with a fully controllable agentic platform that combines operational know-how with ease of deployment, enabling organizations to scale network capacity limitlessly.A force multiplier for your organizationTrained on five billion logistics-specific data points, Raft’s AI workforce brings deep domain knowledge to every action, coordinated across a fleet of agents so that Raft can run complex tasks with increasing autonomy. Operating across key roles in supply chain - from customs filing to invoice approvals - Raft has so far executed over 20 million separate tasks, delivering over $150 million in savings to customers.End-to-end embedded controlAll of Raft’s agents are grounded in deterministic standard operating procedures, giving IT teams full oversight over how agents are deployed and governed. This shared foundation ensures teams and agents execute to the same requirements, so organizations can deploy agents with confidence, knowing every action is logged, traceable, and ready for enterprise-grade deployment.“By deploying purpose-built agents that can reason through a customs declaration or resolve invoice discrepancies across systems with the controls that our customers’ IT teams need, we’re enabling a shift from perpetual reaction to a truly scalable, AI-powered workforce,” said James Coombes, CEO of Raft. “We’re building the future, and we’re excited to demonstrate that to our customers at Manifest.”See Raft at Manifest VegasVisit Raft at Manifest Vegas, Booth #2345, or book a demo to learn how an AI workforce can drive execution across your supply chain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.