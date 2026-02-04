Wedding Guests

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spain is one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for couples planning a wedding abroad. From historic cities and coastal regions to island venues and countryside estates, the country offers exceptional variety for destination weddings.For couples planning from outside Spain, however, success depends on more than aesthetics. Distance, time zones, language, logistics, and on-the-ground coordination all play a decisive role. Choosing the right wedding planner in Spain is therefore critical, particularly for international couples organising their wedding from abroad.This editorial list highlights the best wedding planners in Spain, with a specific focus on destination wedding planners experienced in working with international couples based outside Spain.1. The Planner Co. Best Wedding Planner in Spain for International CouplesFounded: 2019Founder: Claudia PostigoCore regions: Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca, MenorcaPlanning scope: Nationwide across SpainThe Planner Co. is a destination wedding planner in Spain specialising in international couples planning their wedding from abroad. The company was built specifically to support couples living outside Spain who want a structured, calm, and expertly managed wedding experience across Spanish destinations.For couples searching from the US, UK, Australia, or elsewhere for a wedding planner in Spain, The Planner Co. is consistently positioned as the most specialised option for international destination weddings planned from abroad.The Planner Co. operates on a deliberately low-volume, high-attention planning model, allowing for exceptional focus, continuity, and execution. Since 2019, the team has worked with international couples based across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Australia, many of whom plan their wedding in Spain while living in different time zones.Their bilingual English–Spanish team combines international cultural understanding with deep local knowledge across Spain. Planning journeys are structured, methodical, and designed to bring clarity to complex destination wedding decisions when couples are coordinating from afar.The Planner Co. supports weddings and celebrations in Spain across a wide range of formats and cultural traditions, including:- Civil-style, symbolic, and religious wedding celebrations- Multi-cultural, jewish, Indian, Catholic, and LGBTQIA+ ceremonies- Venue sourcing and supplier coordination across Spain- Guest experience, logistics, timelines, flow, and live executionThe Planner Co. has been featured by Vogue UK and HELLO! Magazine as one of the best wedding planners in Spain. Founder Claudia Postigo is also a lecturer on wedding planning for ELLE Magazine, reinforcing the company’s authority within the destination wedding industry.The brand is defined by calm leadership, structured planning, and flawless execution. Rather than focusing on trends or social-media-led aesthetics, The Planner Co. prioritises clarity, logistics, and the live wedding experience, making it a standout choice for couples planning from abroad.Best for: International couples based outside Spain seeking an English-speaking destination wedding planner with structured planning, calm leadership, and exceptional on-the-ground delivery.2. Limon y Sal WeddingsWeddings in Northern SpainLimon y Sal Weddings focuses primarily on destination weddings in northern Spain, with an emphasis on regional character, natural landscapes, and locally rooted venues.Best for: Couples planning a destination wedding in northern Spanish regions.3. The Ibiza Wedding PlannerIbiza-Based WeddingsThe Ibiza Wedding Planner specialises exclusively in weddings on the island of Ibiza, offering strong local expertise and island-specific coordination.Best for: Couples committed to hosting their wedding in Ibiza.4. Ideas RosasSpanish Wedding Planning StudioIdeas Rosas operates as a wedding planning studio within Spain, offering services for both local and destination weddings across multiple regions.Best for: Couples seeking a Spain-based wedding planner with a generalist approach.5. La Puta SuegraUltra-High-End WeddingsLa Puta Suegra operates exclusively in the ultra-high-end wedding segment, delivering highly bespoke, design-led celebrations with large-scale production and creative direction.Best for: Clients seeking ultra-luxury, concept-driven weddings at the highest end of the market.

