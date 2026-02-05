Neverwinter Management Appoints Tom Hickey as New Head of Distribution

Neverwinter Management appoints Tom Hickey as Head of Distribution.

Neverwinter Management SARL, fund manager of Neverwinter Fund I SLP, announces the appointment of Tom Hickey as Head of Distribution.

I'm delighted to join Neverwinter at such an exciting time for institutional crypto adoption.” — Tom Hickey

CAPPELLEN, CAPPELLEN, LUXEMBOURG, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neverwinter Management SARL, the alternative investment fund manager of Neverwinter Fund I SLP, today announces the appointment of Tom Hickey as Head of Distribution. Tom will lead the firm’s strategic outreach to professional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals across the European Union and other markets.Tom brings a strong track record in investor engagement and capital introduction within traditional and alternative investments including digital assets. The appointment aligns with Neverwinter’s objective of expanding its investor base and deepening relationships with allocators seeking structured exposure to Bitcoin and digital assets.Neverwinter Fund I SLP is a professionally managed crypto fund focused on Bitcoin and digital asset trading. The fund is a Luxembourg-domiciled alternative investment fund (AIF) designed for qualified investors seeking a structured and institutional approach to crypto investing. The fund has a €100 million cap and a minimum subscription of €50,000.“I'm delighted to join Neverwinter at such an exciting time for institutional crypto adoption.” says Hickey. “Erling and the team at Neverwinter have built an impressive platform, and I look forward to bringing the fund to family offices and other investors seeking professional exposure to digital assets."In his role, Tom will shape the fund’s distribution strategy and manage investor engagement activities in collaboration with the leadership team. His experience working with sophisticated capital allocators around the world aligns with Neverwinter’s mission to connect institutional capital with advanced crypto investment strategies.Tom joins a leadership team with expertise in quantitative finance, AI-driven trading systems and institutional investment management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.