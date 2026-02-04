Create an IRS Individual Online Account today for security and convenience

IR-2026-21, Feb. 3, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service encourages all taxpayers to create an IRS Individual Online Account to access their tax account information securely online and to help protect against identity theft and fraud.

The IRS Individual Online Account is available to anyone who can verify their identity. Tax professionals can support this effort by encouraging clients to use an IRS Individual Online Account and by using their own Tax Pro Account to complete authorized actions on their clients’ behalf.

With the same convenience as online banking, taxpayers can use the IRS Individual Online Account to:

View key tax return information, such as their adjusted gross income.

Request an identity protection PIN and access it throughout the year.

Check the status of their refund.

Confirm the status of their amended return.

Get account transcripts, including wage and income records.

Approve power of attorney and tax information authorization requests.

Edit language preferences and request alternative media.

Receive and view over 200 IRS digital notices.

Make and cancel payments.

Set up or modify payment plans and check their balance.

Access tax documents online

In early 2025, the IRS expanded the IRS Individual Online Account to allow taxpayers to view and download certain tax documents, including:

Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement.

Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement.

Form 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation.

Form 1099-DIV, Dividends and Distributions.

Form 1099-INT, Interest Income.

Form 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Information.

A full list of information return documents is available on IRS.gov.

Information return documents are filed and reported by employers, financial institutions, government agencies, and other payers to both the payees and the IRS. These documents provide information that can help taxpayers file their returns. The information is available for tax years 2023, 2024, and 2025 and can be found under the Records and Status tab in the taxpayer’s IRS Individual Online Account.

For more information, visit IRS Online Account for Individuals – Frequently Asked Questions on IRS.gov.