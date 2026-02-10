PPWR Copilot launches to simplify EU packaging labelling and documentation for exporters

Packaging compliance requirements vary by country, with a mix of on-pack labelling and off-pack registration obligations.

PPWR Copilot generates country-specific EU packaging documentation packs, supporting France, Italy and Spain labelling requirements ahead of PPWR 2026.

PPWR Copilot helps teams standardise country-specific packaging documentation so compliance work becomes repeatable across SKUs and EU markets.” — Sean Kirkwood, Founder

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PPWR Copilot, a UK-built compliance software platform, has launched to help brands and online sellers produce consistent packaging compliance documentation for EU markets as requirements tighten ahead of the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) application date in August 2026.For exporters and e-commerce businesses, “EU compliance” is rarely one simple checklist. Packaging obligations vary by country, format, and enforcement approach, and teams often end up stitching together guidance from multiple sources while trying to keep internal records consistent across SKUs, suppliers, and packaging formats.PPWR Copilot is designed to standardise that workflow by generating country-specific documentation packs that can be used for internal records, supplier coordination, and retailer compliance requests. Outputs are produced in a consistent format so the same approach can be repeated across product lines and markets.“Brands get caught out because ‘EU compliance’ isn’t one checkbox,” said Sean Kirkwood, Founder of PPWR Copilot. “It’s a moving set of country-by-country obligations, plus the new PPWR requirements coming in. We built PPWR Copilot to make documentation faster, clearer, and repeatable—especially for smaller teams that don’t have a full compliance department.”Why this matters nowAlthough the EU-wide PPWR deadline is in 2026, several major markets already have established packaging labelling requirements in place, and businesses selling cross-border often need to demonstrate what they are doing and why—particularly when suppliers and retailers request documentation.PPWR Copilot supports documentation workflows for packaging placed on multiple markets, including common scenarios where teams need to capture consistent records of packaging components, materials, and market-specific labelling considerations.Key capabilitiesPPWR Copilot is built to reduce manual admin and improve consistency across markets, including:- Country-specific documentation packs for EU Member States and the UK- Support for documenting packaging components and material identification references- Repeatable outputs designed for internal records and supplier / retailer workflows- PDF export suitable for sharing and record-keepingWho it is forPPWR Copilot is intended for businesses selling packaged goods into EU markets, including e-commerce brands, importers/exporters, and product teams managing multiple packaging formats across multiple countries.AvailabilityPPWR Copilot is available now with a free trial (no credit card required). More information is available at https://ppwrcopilot.com Important noteOutputs are provided for guidance and documentation support based on publicly available regulatory information and user inputs. They do not constitute legal advice, and businesses should obtain professional advice where required.Media contactSean KirkwoodFounder, PPWR Copilotsean@ppwrcopilot.com

