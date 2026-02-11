Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Friedrichs As Governor’s Criminal Justice Division Executive Director

February 11, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Andrew Friedrichs as the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division Director, effective March 1, 2026, for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor.

Andrew Friedrichs of Austin is the executive director for the Commission on State Emergency Communications. He previously worked as the deputy director of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, also known as the Governor’s Public Safety Office. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy. Friedrichs received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts in criminology from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

