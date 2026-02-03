ArtLine Kitchen & Bath Expands Cabinet Services in Buffalo Grove & Surroundings

ArtLine Kitchen & Bath ArtLine Kitchen & Bath Interior View ArtLine Kitchen & Bath Cabinet Store ArtLine Kitchen & Bath Cabinet Project

Expanded cabinet design, showroom access, and installation services now support residential renovation demand across Buffalo Grove and surrounding communities.

This expansion reflects how homeowners plan renovations today. It allows us to offer cabinet selection, planning, and installation through a more streamlined process.” — Taha Beytullahoglu

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtLine Kitchen & Bath announced an expansion of its cabinet design, supply, and installation services, reinforcing its role as a full-service provider for residential kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects in the greater Chicagoland area. The expansion reflects growing regional demand for accessible cabinet showrooms, professional installation services, and flexible cabinet sourcing options across kitchen, bathroom, garage, and storage applications.

The expansion centers on ArtLine Kitchen & Bath's cabinet operations, which now offer an extended selection of kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and storage solutions supported by in-house design guidance and coordinated installation services. The company confirmed that the updated offering is intended to support homeowners, contractors, and property investors seeking practical cabinet solutions without relying on mass-market retailers or fragmented supply chains.

Founded as a family-owned business with more than five decades of construction and renovation experience, ArtLine Kitchen & Bath operates with a design-build approach that integrates planning, product selection, and execution under a single workflow. The company's cabinet services are positioned to serve both custom and standardized projects, including full kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, garage storage upgrades, and property refresh projects.

According to the company, the cabinet expansion includes increased showroom availability, broader access to ready-to-assemble cabinet lines, and structured support for large-scale and multi-unit projects. ArtLine Kitchen & Bath works with multiple established cabinetry manufacturers, enabling a range of styles, finishes, and configurations that align with modern residential design standards and practical installation requirements.

Cabinet installation services remain a central component of the offering. ArtLine Kitchen & Bath confirmed that all cabinet projects are supported by measurement verification, layout planning, and professional installation coordination. This approach is designed to reduce common renovation issues related to sizing errors, delayed timelines, and mismatched components, which frequently occur when cabinet sourcing and installation are handled separately.

In addition to kitchen cabinetry, the expanded services cover bathroom vanities and cabinets designed for both functional storage and long-term durability in moisture-sensitive environments. The company reported increased demand for garage storage cabinets and utility solutions, particularly among homeowners seeking organized storage systems integrated into broader renovation plans.

The expansion supports ArtLine Kitchen & Bath's broader renovation services, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling and countertop installation. Cabinet planning is integrated with countertop selection and layout considerations to ensure compatibility across materials, clearances, and installation sequencing. The company works with a range of countertop surfaces, including stone, engineered materials, and large-format options, depending on project scope.

ArtLine Kitchen & Bath stated that the cabinet service expansion reflects ongoing shifts in homeowner expectations toward localized showrooms, consultative design support, and transparent renovation processes. Rather than positioning cabinets as standalone products, the company continues to approach cabinetry as part of an overall renovation system, emphasizing coordination between design intent, material selection, and on-site execution.

The company operates from its Illinois showroom and serves clients throughout the surrounding region. ArtLine Kitchen & Bath noted that the expanded cabinet services are available for both new renovation projects and phased upgrades, allowing property owners to plan improvements based on budget and timeline constraints.

ArtLine Kitchen & Bath is a family-owned business based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, specializing in cabinet solutions, kitchen renovation, bathroom remodeling, and countertop installation. Founded on principles established over 50 years of construction experience, the company serves residential clients throughout Chicago's northwest suburbs.

