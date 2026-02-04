Ideal Cabinetry Expands Semi-Custom Program with EcoCore™ Board

EcoCore™ board cabinets

Designed to maintain fast production timelines while expanding pricing flexibility across the semi-custom program.

Our semi-custom program is built on speed and consistency. EcoCore™ board helps protect fast ship times and Made-in-the-USA production while giving partners more flexibility to serve more budgets.” — Bob Siegle, VP of Sales

BARTOW, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Cabinetry announced an update to its semi-custom cabinet program with the introduction of EcoCore™ board construction, a new option designed to expand construction flexibility while preserving the fast production schedules and dependable ship times the company is known for.

As a U.S.-based manufacturer, Ideal Cabinetry has built its semi-custom program around speed, consistency, and reliability. The addition of EcoCore™ board supports that commitment by allowing the company to maintain efficient, Made-in-the-USA production while offering a more accessible price point across a wider range of projects.

EcoCore™ board is produced in the USA and made with a high percentage of recycled wood materials. By reusing wood byproducts and reducing reliance on newly harvested timber, EcoCore™ board supports responsible sourcing while maintaining consistent quality and performance. EcoCore™ board is an engineered-wood cabinet core designed to deliver stability and long-term reliability in a high-speed manufacturing environment.

This construction approach allows Ideal Cabinetry to continue delivering industry-leading production timelines for semi-custom cabinets, helping dealers, builders, and designers stay competitive without sacrificing predictability or service.

The addition of EcoCore™ board strengthens Ideal Cabinetry’s semi-custom offering by making the overall cabinet cost more approachable while maintaining factory-assembled quality and dependable lead times. It is designed to help partners keep projects moving and win more jobs without introducing complexity or delays.

For customers who prefer all-plywood construction, that option remains fully available. An all-plywood upgrade continues to be offered across the entire semi-custom line, ensuring customers can choose the construction that best fits their needs while benefiting from the same production speed and service standards.

Together, these construction options give Ideal Cabinetry partners greater flexibility, consistent quality, and pricing designed to support more projects, all while reinforcing the company’s reputation for fast, reliable, Made-in-the-USA semi-custom cabinetry.

About Ideal Cabinetry

Founded in 2006, Ideal Cabinetry is a Florida-based semi-custom cabinetry manufacturer built on decades of industry experience and a commitment to Made-in-the-USA production. Known for industry-leading speed, Ideal Cabinetry delivers factory-assembled, made-to-order cabinets that typically ship in just 7–10 business days, with an Express option available for even faster turnaround. Through a factory-direct model and a partner-first approach, Ideal Cabinetry helps designers, builders, and dealers nationwide simplify projects, stay on schedule, and deliver lasting value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.