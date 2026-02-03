Scalise: House Republicans Will Be the Responsible Party, Once Again

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) to discuss Democrats’ opposition to funding the government and Republicans' efforts to prevent another long, painful Democrat shutdown.

“Once again, today, Republicans will reopen the government after Democrats shut it down. It's like we've seen this movie before, just a few weeks ago, that Democrats shut the government down for a record amount of time. It took President Trump working with Republicans to finally get it reopened. We're going to do that again today. As the whip said, if some Democrats want to join us, we welcome them. But you've seen their leaders, like Hakeem Jeffries, say they want to keep the government shut down. You'd ask why. Well, it's surely not over ICE because we've already funded ICE in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

“What does a no vote mean today? If Democrats, like Hakeem Jeffries, vote no today, they're voting against a 3.8% pay raise for our troops. That's in this package. What they're saying is they don't want our troops to even get paid, let alone get a pay raise. Because, as it stands today, troops will not get their next paycheck if Hakeem Jeffries and Democrat leaders get their way. TSA agents who keep our airports operating so people can go see relatives flying around the country, that will shut down if Democrats vote no. FEMA is right now giving aid to a lot of states that have had massive damage from freezes. Democrats voting no shuts that down.

“And so Republicans will be the responsible party, once again, to keep the government open, to reopen this government, and focus on the priorities that the voters elected Donald Trump and House and Senate Republicans to go implement. We will keep doing that work, even with a razor-thin margin. I know, yes, sometimes the odds look lower than the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, but that's okay, because we are here to do a job, and we're going to do that job. Whoever wants to join us on the Democrats' side is free to.”

