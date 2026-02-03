Governor appoints Kyle Harwood to State Game Commission 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Kyle Harwood to the State Game Commission to serve the remainder of retiring District 4 Commissioner Sharon Hickey’s term.

Harwood, an attorney, is an expert on land and water law, and on regulation and policy issues throughout New Mexico. He currently serves on the Legal Specialization Commission of the State Bar of New Mexico.

Harwood is also a member of the Governor’s Water Ambassadors Taskforce and served on the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Water Taskforce from 2003 to 2010.

Harwood holds a Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law, a Master of Public Administration in Water Resources from UNM and a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources from Cornell University.

His term expires in February 2026, the day after the New Mexico Legislature adjourns.