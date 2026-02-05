Rachel DeeLynn: An All-Time High with Dopamine

Rock artist, Rachel DeeLynn’s new single, “Dopamine”

Rock artist Rachel DeeLynn is leading the charge in a new wave of fresh pop punk, following two number one worldwide charted singles in 2025.

She’s a formidable talent with a penchant for dramatic vocals and biting lyrical content... ...A Major league talent at the beginning of their voyage in the spotlight.” — Chadwick Easton, Melody Maker Magazine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop rock sensation, Rachel DeeLynn ( https://www.tiktok.com/@racheldeelynn ) is leading the charge in fresh pop punk with her high-energy, worldwide single, “Dopamine”. This comes as her first release of 2026, following her number one charted singles, "Egomaniac” and “Can You Hear Me Now” in 2025. The Nashville-based artist topped the Euro Indie Music Charts (Top 100), the World Indie Music Charts (Top 100), the MEI Nuevo Indie Music Charts (Top 100) and the Top Sound Top 100 Music Charts (a league of nations chart) at number one.Her latest single, "Dopamine" is currently playing ( https://orcd.co/9d8axr ) on radio stations worldwide including BBC Radio and Radio Sydney, and is available to stream or purchase on all platforms. https://linktr.ee/racheldeelynn?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio ) marked by her innate ability to captivate her audience with authenticity and a fearless approach to telling the whole truth- the good, the bad, and the ugliest. Rachel DeeLynn has shared her talents with venues across the globe and honed her skills at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music. In January of this year alone, she was featured as a panelist at the NAMM show and released her latest single, “Dopamine” to international streaming and radio. She was also recently featured on ABC TV's Morning Show on KTSY TV (Dakota News Now) in Sioux Falls, NBC4 in Los Angeles, "The Conversation" with Bridgetti Lam Banda, WNAX FM, KVHT FM, and KYNT FM. Stay tuned for upcoming interviews, follow up singles and a chance to rock out live to “"Dopamine" with Rachel, available on all streaming platforms.For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Mason Davis | mdavis@racheldeelynn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.