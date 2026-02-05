Rachel DeeLynn: An All-Time High with Dopamine
Rock artist Rachel DeeLynn is leading the charge in a new wave of fresh pop punk, following two number one worldwide charted singles in 2025.
Her latest single, "Dopamine" is currently playing (https://orcd.co/9d8axr) on radio stations worldwide including BBC Radio and Radio Sydney, and is available to stream or purchase on all platforms.
DeeLynn’s musical journey has always been (https://linktr.ee/racheldeelynn?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio) marked by her innate ability to captivate her audience with authenticity and a fearless approach to telling the whole truth- the good, the bad, and the ugliest. Rachel DeeLynn has shared her talents with venues across the globe and honed her skills at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music. In January of this year alone, she was featured as a panelist at the NAMM show and released her latest single, “Dopamine” to international streaming and radio. She was also recently featured on ABC TV's Morning Show on KTSY TV (Dakota News Now) in Sioux Falls, NBC4 in Los Angeles, "The Conversation" with Bridgetti Lam Banda, WNAX FM, KVHT FM, and KYNT FM. Stay tuned for upcoming interviews, follow up singles and a chance to rock out live to “"Dopamine" with Rachel, available on all streaming platforms.
