SALTA, SALTA, ARGENTINA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentina Space 2026 is officially launched as Argentina’s first major international convention dedicated to space, science, technology, and industry, conceived as a strategic gateway for global companies, institutions, and professionals seeking to participate in the rapidly expanding space economy while establishing long-term connections with Argentina’s and Latin America’s space ecosystem.

More than a conference, Argentina Space 2026 is designed as an active platform for participation, where international companies can showcase their technological capabilities, explore concrete business opportunities, engage with qualified local partners, and integrate into a growing regional ecosystem that combines science, industry, talent, and strategic resources.

Taking place on November 11, 12, and 13, 2026, at the Salta Convention Center, the event will bring together space agencies, aerospace and technology companies, satellite operators, deep-tech firms, mining and energy players, universities, startups, investors, and public institutions from Argentina, Latin America, and the global market.

A Unique Opportunity to Enter and Shape a Growing Ecosystem

The global space economy already exceeds USD 560 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2035. Today, sectors such as telecommunications, Earth observation, artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, energy, logistics, defense, mining, and agriculture increasingly depend on space-based technologies.

Argentina Space 2026 is positioned at the intersection of these industries, offering international participants a clear entry point into Argentina and the broader Latin American space value chain. The event is structured to enable companies to:

Present technologies, services, and solutions to a highly qualified audience

Identify local and regional partners across science, industry, and government

Engage in B2B meetings and strategic discussions

Explore investment, joint development, and market expansion opportunities

Connect with professionals, researchers, and decision-makers shaping the region’s space future

Argentina and Latin America: Capabilities, Talent, and Opportunity

Argentina brings together strong scientific institutions, internationally recognized engineering talent, competitive operational conditions, and decades of experience in complex industries including satellites, aerospace systems, nuclear technology, mining, and energy.

Within the Latin American context, Argentina plays a key role as a technological and scientific anchor, with growing regional integration and increasing relevance in global strategic value chains. Argentina Space 2026 aims to make these capabilities visible, accessible, and actionable for international stakeholders looking to engage with the region.

🔹 A country with talent. A region with scale. A moment of opportunity.

