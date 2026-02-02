Grand jury indicts Buffalo man for attacking postal carrier

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob D. Ortiz, 34, of Buffalo, NY, with assaulting a federal employee, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

