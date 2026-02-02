Drone Operator Charged With Violating Temporary Flight Restrictions In Area Surrounding Levi’s Stadium During NFL Game

SAN JOSE – A San Francisco man was charged in a federal criminal complaint for flying a drone within restricted airspace surrounding Levi’s Stadium during a National Football League (NFL) game in violation of a temporary flight restriction (TFR) imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

