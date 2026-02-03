Elyse Santoro, The Design Alchemist, Recognized by Influential Women for Transformative Luxury Interior Design

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Clients to Reconnect, Restore, and Thrive Through Soul-Aligned SpacesSarasota, Florida – Elyse Marie Santoro, widely known as The Design Alchemist, is a visionary interior designer and the Founder of Elyse Marie Interiors and Elyse Marie Lifestyles, two innovative brands dedicated to creating spaces that inspire personal transformation. Specializing in luxury interior design, Feng Shui-inspired Energy Design, and Intentional Creativity, Elyse crafts environments that reflect her clients’ unique soul style, life purpose, and personal vision. Her work empowers clients to reconnect with themselves, enhance well-being, and embrace life’s next chapter with clarity, beauty, and joy.A highly sought-after designer for luxury residences, Elyse grew up immersed in art, design, and cultured experiences, shaping her innate creativity and discerning aesthetic eye. In 2009, a series of personal and professional challenges led her to explore deeper dimensions of self-mastery and spiritual alignment. This transformative period inspired Designed to Rise and Thrive, her signature program, and solidified her mission to guide clients through seamless life transitions while cultivating balance, harmony, and purpose within their homes and personal spaces.At Elyse Marie Lifestyles, she provides a full spectrum of services, including Space Lifts, Feng Shui consultations, holistic interior design, e-design, VIP Days, and Intentional Creativityart sessions, ensuring that each environment is not only visually stunning but energetically supportive. Her proprietary approach to Energy Design blends ancient Feng Shui principles with the Art of Placement, enabling clients to manifest health, abundance, and personal fulfillment through thoughtfully curated surroundings.Elyse’s expertise has been featured in Chic Miami and Florida Design Magazine, and she has served as a featured designer at the Home & Design Show multiple years in a row. In addition to her client work, she is the creator of Soul Styled for Success, a certification program for design professionals that equips them to integrate soul-aligned design and intentional creativity into their own practices. Through speaking engagements and workshops, Elyse continues to inspire a new generation of designers and creative professionals.After rebuilding her life and career from a place of deep alignment and spiritual connection, Elyse dedicated herself to helping others achieve similar transformations. Her clients consistently highlight her extraordinary ability to help them see themselves clearly in the present moment, release the weight of the past, and move forward with renewed purpose. They also praise her uncanny talent for creating spaces that are not only beautiful but deeply meaningful—environments that reflect who they are and support transformation from the inside out.Elyse holds a BFA in Interior Design, is certified in Feng Shui, and is an Intentional Creativity Coach and Teacher. She attributes her success to her strong faith in God and the mentorship of industry leaders like Richard Worholik, who refined her eye for modern interior design and encouraged her creativity. The best career advice she has received—to be seen, collaborate, and build meaningful relationships—has shaped her professional growth, enabling her to cultivate opportunities and empower others along the way.For young women entering the interior design field, Elyse advises community involvement, seeking mentorship, and cultivating strong relationships, emphasizing that these connections provide guidance, open doors, and create a support network essential for professional growth. One of the greatest challenges in her career was relocating to Sarasota and rebuilding her professional network from scratch. Yet, she views this as an opportunity that strengthened her business and expanded her reach within the design industry.The values Elyse holds most dear—creativity, curiosity, and connection—inform both her personal and professional life. She enjoys painting, gardening, exploring art galleries, and attending outdoor festivals, channeling the same passion and attention to detail into her work to create spaces and experiences that inspire, uplift, and transform. Through Elyse Marie Interiors and Elyse Marie Lifestyles, she continues to help clients align their environments with their highest selves, proving that intentional, soul-aligned design is a powerful catalyst for personal and spiritual growth.

