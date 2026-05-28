Influential Women Profiles: Dana Crumity, HR and Operations Strategist Driving People and Culture Excellence

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Organizations Through People-First Leadership, Strategic HR, Talent Development, and Operational ExcellenceCoral Springs, Florida — Dana Crumity, B.B.A., is a seasoned People & Culture leader, operations strategist, and human resources executive whose career has been defined by her passion for helping people grow while strengthening organizational performance. With more than 18 years of experience spanning human resources, operations management, recruiting, employee engagement, and business strategy, Dana has established herself as a collaborative and people-centered leader dedicated to building thriving workplace cultures and sustainable organizational success.Currently serving as Director of Human Resources at Carey & Co, Dana oversees HR operations across multiple corporations following acquisitions, managing recruiting initiatives, employee development programs, leadership coaching, and consulting efforts. Her role requires balancing operational efficiency with employee engagement, ensuring organizations have the systems, leadership structures, and workplace cultures necessary to grow effectively and sustainably.Dana’s career journey began in retail, where she first discovered her passion for the people side of business. Early experiences in recruiting and talent development quickly revealed her natural ability to connect with individuals, identify potential, and create environments in which employees could succeed both professionally and personally. From there, her career expanded into increasingly strategic leadership roles, including regional recruiting for GEICO and later serving as Director of Operations for a digital art space, overseeing multiple locations, including New York.Across both nonprofit and for-profit sectors, Dana has consistently focused on improving operations, implementing process efficiencies, building strong teams, and developing talent pipelines that support long-term organizational growth. Her leadership style combines operational insight with a coaching-oriented mindset, allowing her to guide both organizations and individuals through periods of transition, expansion, and professional development.One of Dana’s defining professional strengths is her ability to see human resources not simply as an administrative department, but as a strategic driver of organizational success. She believes the employee experience—from onboarding through long-term career development—plays a direct role in shaping business performance, culture, retention, and overall organizational effectiveness.As a professional health and life coach, Dana incorporates coaching principles into nearly every aspect of her work. She emphasizes employee engagement, career development, onboarding, communication, and leadership alignment as critical touchpoints that help organizations create stronger and more connected teams. Her work focuses heavily on helping individuals gain confidence, recognize their potential, and move beyond limitations they may place on themselves professionally.A graduate of the University of Miami and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, Dana combines analytical business understanding with emotional intelligence and strategic leadership. Her ability to bridge operational strategy with human-centered leadership has made her a trusted advisor within the organizations she supports.Dana attributes much of her success to learning to trust her instincts and refusing to second-guess herself. She believes intuition became especially important after navigating a difficult period in her life that forced her to recognize she already possessed the clarity and direction she needed internally. Since then, she has committed herself to trusting her judgment and moving forward confidently without allowing fear or outside opinions to override her instincts.At the heart of Dana’s work has always been a genuine passion for people. She speaks enthusiastically about the joy she experiences bringing new employees into organizations, guiding them through the hiring process, and watching their confidence and excitement grow from the first interview through becoming valued members of a team. For Dana, one of the most rewarding aspects of leadership is helping people evolve professionally beyond what they may have originally believed possible for themselves.Some of her proudest accomplishments involve helping build and develop teams within the digital art industry. She played a major role in opening the organization’s New York location, an achievement she still views as deeply meaningful. However, what brings her the greatest fulfillment is not simply opening locations or driving operational growth—it is seeing the people she hired, trained, mentored, and promoted continue succeeding years later.Dana takes particular pride in watching former employees she developed continue leading high-performing teams today, including individuals who began as volunteers before eventually advancing into management and executive leadership roles. Seeing those individuals flourish independently remains one of the most rewarding aspects of her career and reflects the coaching-centered leadership philosophy she brings into every organization she serves.The best career advice Dana received came from leaders who modeled people-first leadership and demonstrated how human resources can serve as a true strategic function rather than simply an administrative necessity. Through those examples, she learned that when organizations prioritize supporting and developing employees, businesses themselves become stronger, healthier, and more successful.Dana now shares that same philosophy with young women entering the workforce. She encourages women to trust themselves fully, avoid second-guessing their instincts, and remain confident in their goals even when others question or dismiss them. According to Dana, many ambitious ideas initially seem unrealistic until someone successfully brings them to life. She strongly believes people often already possess the answers they need internally and simply need the courage to trust themselves enough to move forward.She is especially passionate about mentoring and supporting young Black women in professional spaces, recognizing the importance of mentorship, representation, and having trusted individuals to turn to for guidance and encouragement. Dana hopes to continue serving as both a resource and a safe space for women navigating career growth and leadership development.One of the biggest challenges Dana sees within the HR profession today is that many organizations still underestimate the strategic value human resources can provide. She believes too many companies continue viewing HR primarily as an administrative or compliance-focused department rather than recognizing its role in driving culture, leadership development, employee engagement, retention, and long-term organizational success.The values most important to Dana revolve around people, growth, authenticity, and community. Professionally, she is deeply motivated by helping individuals thrive, gain confidence, and reach levels of success beyond what they originally envisioned for themselves. Personally, she values connection, balance, and experiences that bring joy and fulfillment.Outside of work, Dana enjoys Pilates, reading, music, brunch with friends, and spending time with family and community. Having grown up as a competitive dancer, movement has remained an important part of her life, and she describes herself as someone deeply connected to the ocean and water, often joking that she is “actually a mermaid.” For Dana, moments of togetherness, celebration, and connection remain among the most meaningful parts of life.Through her leadership, coaching, and people-first approach, Dana Crumity continues helping organizations grow stronger while empowering individuals to thrive personally, professionally, and confidently within every stage of their careers.Learn More about Dana Crumity:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Dana-Crumity , or through her profile on Carey & Co, https://teamcarey.com/staff/dana-crumity/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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