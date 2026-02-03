CMAsnap® Introduces AI-Powered Pricing Narratives to Strengthen Agent-Client Conversations

Compelling, persuasive, accurate CMAs in minutes!

Announced during Inman 2026, at a time when AI adoption is emerging as a defining trend for real estate professionals this year.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --, the MLS-integrated pricing and comparative market analysis (CMA) platform, today announced during the Inman Conference the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence ( AI )-powered explanation feature designed to help real estate professionals clearly communicate pricing recommendations to their clients. The enhancement builds on CMAsnap’s proven pricing foundation by adding AI-driven narrative capabilities that translate complex analysis into clear, easy-to-understand summaries.Since its inception, CMAsnap has focused on doing the hard work of pricing—using AI-powered expert systems to apply rigorous comparative analysis grounded in appraisal and broker price opinion methodology. Each comparable is clearly explainable and auditable. This approach supports regulatory compliance and gives agents confidence in the pricing they present to clients.Building on this foundation, CMAsnap now adds AI-driven narrative support that explains where a property fits into the market - to help the agent and client arrive at a price that makes sense. Drawing directly from selected comparables, adjustments, and market context, the platform generates clear, plain-language explanations, and answers questions that help agents guide pricing conversations with greater clarity and confidence. The result is not just a well-supported CMA, but a more effective and persuasive client discussion.“The AI in CMAsnap has enhanced our agent expertise, not replaced it,” says Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS in the Greater Triangle of North Carolina. “It handles the heavy lifting and explains the pricing logic in a way clients can understand, while agents stay firmly inSince its inception, CMAsnap has focused on doing the hard work of pricing—using AI-powered expert systems to apply rigorous comparative analysis grounded in appraisal and broker price opinion methodology. Each comparable is clearly explainable and auditable. This approach supports regulatory compliance and gives agents confidence in the pricing they present to clients.Building on this foundation, CMAsnap now adds AI-driven narrative support that explains where a property fits into the market - to help the agent and client arrive at a price that makes sense. Drawing directly from selected comparables, adjustments, and market context, the platform generates clear, plain-language explanations, and answers questions that help agents guide pricing conversations with greater clarity and confidence. The result is not just a well-supported CMA, but a more effective and persuasive client discussion.“The AI in CMAsnap has enhanced our agent expertise, not replaced it,” says Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS in the Greater Triangle of North Carolina. “It handles the heavy lifting and explains the pricing logic in a way clients can understand, while agents stay firmly in control of professional judgment.”By automating pricing explanations, CMAsnap helps agents save time, improve consistency, and reduce friction in listing and buyer discussions. Reports now pair structured, side-by-side analyses with concise narratives that make pricing decisions easier for clients to follow and easier for agents to defend.“CMAsnap’s AI doesn’t make pricing decisions—it applies proven pricing logic and guardrails so agents can work faster, arrive at a pricing strategy, and explain it in a way clients understand and trust,” said Tom Cunningham, CEO of CMAsnap. “This expansion of our AI capabilities leverages rigorous analysis and translates it into plain-language explanations that support more confident, productive pricing conversations.”For MLSs and brokerages, the new capability enhances member value without introducing black-box algorithms or added compliance risk. For agents, it provides a practical tool to strengthen credibility, improve client understanding, and navigate pricing discussions with greater confidence.This release reinforces CMAsnap’s broader approach to AI: using expert systems and intelligent automation to handle complexity and clarity—while preserving the experience, accountability, and local insight that define professional real estate practice.About CMAsnapCMAsnapis an MLS-integrated pricing solution that uses AI-powered expert systems to help real estate professionals produce faster, clearer, and more defensible comparative market analyses. Built by REALTORSand deeply integrated with MLS data, CMAsnap combines structured pricing logic with intelligent automation to guide users through the CMA process—ensuring consistency, transparency, and professional judgment at every step. CMAsnap helps elevate pricing standards across the industry while keeping decision-making in the hands of the real estate professional.

