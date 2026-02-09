Emergency Roofers in Cork: Keystone Roofing Ltd Responds to Storm Chandra Damage

Keystone Roofing Ltd logo storm emergency roofing service in cork emergency roofers cork

Leading Cork Roofing Contractor Deploys 24/7 Rapid Response Teams and Drone Inspections to Repair Critical Storm Damage Across Cork City and County

During Storm Chandra, our priority was securing properties within two hours. We use drone tech to document damage for insurance, ensuring Cork homeowners get permanent repairs fast” — Michael Casey

CORK, COUNTY CORK, IRELAND, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone Roofing Ltd , the premier choice for emergency roofers in Cork, today announced the full mobilization of its rapid response units following the catastrophic impact of Storm Chandra. The company has transitioned to a 24-hour emergency footing to address a surge in critical structural failures, including roof leaks, displaced slates, and compromised chimney stacks affecting residential and institutional properties across the region.Storm Chandra, which battered the Irish coast in late January 2026, resulted in over 10,000 power outages and 495 flood-related emergency calls logged by the Department for Infrastructure. In Cork, the storm’s intensity caused significant damage to educational facilities, including reports of structural leaks at major local schools and community centers. The resulting demand for qualified roofer repairs cork has reached record levels, highlighting the necessity for contractors with the capacity for immediate stabilization and permanent restoration.Keystone Roofing's emergency response protocol is centered on a 2-hour arrival target for genuine emergencies such as active water ingress or hazardous debris. To manage the high volume of requests safely, the company is utilizing its proprietary drone inspection fleet. This technology allows the team to capture high-definition imagery of roof damage—such as failed flashing or shattered tiles—without the immediate need for scaffolding, significantly reducing initial assessment costs and accelerating the insurance claim process for affected homeowners.The structural vulnerability exposed by Storm Chandra has been exacerbated by the age of many Cork properties. Natural slate and traditional tile roofs, while durable, are susceptible to high-velocity wind uplift when maintenance has been deferred. Keystone Roofing’s teams have noted that many failures occurred at "transition points"—valleys, chimneys, and ridge tiles—where mortar and flashing have degraded over time. The company’s response includes not only temporary tarpaulin securing but also long-term repairs that meet the latest Irish building codes and the new EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR) requirements.For homeowners, the primary challenge following a storm is navigating the complexities of insurance claims. Keystone Roofing Ltd provides comprehensive documentation to assist this process. Every emergency call-out includes a detailed damage assessment, high-resolution drone photography, and a transparent, itemized quote. This data-backed approach ensures that insurers receive the specific evidence required to process claims for storm-related damage, covering everything from minor tile replacement to full-scale roof restoration.The technical complexity of storm repairs is further intensified by the ongoing labour shortage in the Irish construction sector. With 64% of firms reporting increased labour costs and 36% citing skilled trades scarcity, Keystone Roofing’s 20-year history of team stability is a critical asset. The company’s Firestone-certified installers and Velux-approved specialists provide the high-level expertise required for complex flat roof repairs (EPDM/GRP) and structural chimney rebuilding, ensuring repairs withstand future Atlantic weather systems."We aren't just patching holes; we are reinforcing Cork’s infrastructure against the next climate event," Michael added. "Storm Chandra proved that Atlantic weather is becoming more unpredictable. Our role is to provide the technical expertise and rapid response that property owners need to prevent a minor leak from becoming a total structural loss."Beyond immediate residential repairs, Keystone Roofing is also working with commercial property managers and agricultural clients to secure larger structures. Industrial roofing and agricultural sheds often sustain widespread panel displacement during high-wind events. Keystone’s metal roofing specialists are currently deployed across County Cork, utilizing wind-resistant materials and reinforced fastener protocols to ensure long-term resilience for these high-value assets.Residents and business owners in Cork and surrounding areas can access Keystone’s 24/7 emergency line at 087 223 4228. The company encourages property owners who may have undetected damage to book a Keystone Roofing drone inspection to identify underlying issues before they escalate during the next weather event.About Keystone Roofing LtdKeystone Roofing Ltd is a leading roofing contractor based in Cork, providing expert services for over 20 years. Specializing in emergency storm damage repair, flat roofing (EPDM/GRP), chimney restoration, and new roof installations, the company serves Cork City, County Cork, and North Tipperary. Keystone Roofing is CIF registered, Firestone certified, and carries €6.5 million in public liability insurance. All workmanship is backed by a 20-year guarantee, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality, safety, and local expertise. For more information, visit https://keystoneroofing.ie City Quarter, Lapp's Quay, Cork City, Cork T12 WY42

