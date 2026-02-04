ANY.RUN Reveals New Insights into Enterprise Phishing Campaigns Abusing Trusted Cloud Platforms

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study shared by ANY.RUN highlights a sharp rise in sophisticated phishing campaigns targeting enterprises. Threat actors increasingly abuse trusted cloud infrastructures to bypass security controls and deceive corporate users.

The findings underscore a pressing need for leaders to reassess and strengthen their company’s defenses and upgrading threat detection methods to keep pace with evolving enterprise phishing risks.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

• Trusted platforms like Microsoft, Google, AWS, and Cloudflare are being abused to mask malicious activity and evade traditional security filters.

• Threat actors often choose to leverage legitimate domains over using disposable ones.

• Cloud-based phishing has become a mainstream technique, often targeting large companies in particular.

• Traditional IOCs like IPs, TLS fingerprints, and certificates are becoming unreliable for detection of advanced phishing attacks, including popular Adversary-in-the-Middle (AiTM) kits.

𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀

• Traditional security controls and static indicators of compromise are no longer sufficient to stop modern phishing attacks.

• Continuous threat intelligence and real-time behavioral analysis are now essential for early detection and risk reduction.

• Proactive monitoring significantly improves visibility, shortens response times, and strengthens enterprise security posture.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗡𝗬.𝗥𝗨𝗡

ANY.RUN provides interactive malware analysis and threat hunting solutions to over 15,000 SOC teams and 600,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Sandboxing and threat intelligence solutions by ANY.RUN empower security teams with real-time visibility into malicious activity, enriched threat intelligence, and hands-on investigation tools for enterprise-grade phishing protection achieved through early detection and dynamic analysis.

