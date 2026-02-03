STMicroelectronics’ space-grade driver supports high-speed data and low-voltage logic

ST space-grade driver

New QML-V qualified LVDS (Low-Voltage Differential Signaling) device raises performance and eases integration

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting faster data speeds in space applications, ST’s RHFLVDS41 Low-Voltage Differential Signaling driver sets a new performance benchmark among QML-V qualified devices for data exchanges at up to 600Mbps. Having a wide operating-voltage range, from 2.3V-3.6V, the driver is compatible with the latest low-voltage logic and lower supply-voltage norms (TIA/EIA-644 and Jedec), as well as older CMOS devices.

In addition to increasing performance and flexibility, the RHFLVDS41 also enhances resilience and reliability with 4.8V absolute maximum rating (AMR), 300krad/s maximum total ionizing dose (TID), and 8kV ESD immunity. Heavy-ion immunity parameters include single event latchup (SEL) free at 125MeV.cm²/mg and single event transient (SET) free at 62.5MeV.cm²/mg. The high-end 130nm pure CMOS technology is proven in space for more than 10 years.

With a convenient flow-through pinout that helps utilize PCB space and equalize signal trace lengths, the RHFLVDS41 saves weight and wiring complexity in space-grade high-speed interfaces and oscillator modules.

Meeting EAR99 export administration regulations, the RHFLVDS41 fits easily into supply-chain arrangements for organizations worldwide, including US and Asia. The components are developed in Europe and manufactured in ST’s space-grade facilities in Rennes, France.

The RHFLVDS41 is produced in the popular Flat-16 (FP16) grounded-lid package and can be supplied as bare die for applications where saving space and weight is critical. Engineering and flight models are available now. For sample requests, and availability and pricing, please contact your local ST sales office.

For more information, please visit www.st.com/rhfldvs41.



