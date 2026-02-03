Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report for Aeroengine Composites by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aerospace industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the increasing incorporation of advanced materials in engine manufacturing. Among these, aeroengine composites are becoming a crucial component, offering remarkable benefits that are driving market growth. This overview explores the current size, growth prospects, and key factors shaping the aeroengine composites market.

Understanding the Size and Growth Trajectory of the Aeroengine Composites Market

The aeroengine composites market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.97 billion in 2025 to $3.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This historical growth is largely driven by the rise in commercial aircraft production, the growing use of polymer composites, military aircraft upgrades, the need for corrosion resistance, and improvements in engine efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is set to accelerate further, reaching $5.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6%. Factors contributing to this expected surge include growing demand for sustainable aviation, the development of next-generation jet engines, stricter emission reduction regulations, innovations in lightweight materials, and an overall increase in air travel. Key trends during this period involve the expanded use of lightweight engine components, greater adoption of ceramic matrix composites, enhanced requirements for high-temperature resistance, proliferation of advanced aircraft engines, and a stronger focus on fuel efficiency.

What Aeroengine Composites Are and Their Advantages

Aeroengine composites consist of materials made by combining two or more constituent elements, tailored for use in aerospace engines. These composites contribute significantly to reducing aircraft weight, which in turn boosts fuel efficiency. Their attributes include high strength, excellent thermal stability, and resistance to impact. Additionally, aeroengine composites are relatively easy to assemble and offer strong resistance to fatigue and corrosion, making them highly valuable in aerospace applications.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Aeroengine Composites Market

One of the primary drivers of market expansion is the rising demand for air travel worldwide. Air travel involves moving passengers or cargo via aircraft such as airplanes or helicopters from one place to another. Aeroengine composites play a pivotal role by enabling the production of lighter and more fuel-efficient aircraft engines. By replacing conventional materials with composites like carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers, engines become lighter, which enhances overall fuel economy and performance. This shift not only reduces operational costs for airlines but also supports lower carbon emissions, aligning with the aviation sector’s sustainability objectives.

Supporting this trend, in July 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canadian-based airline trade organization, reported that global air traffic for May 2023 grew by 39.1% compared to May 2022. Air travel levels have now rebounded to 96.1% of their pre-pandemic figures. Such growth in air traffic underscores the increasing demand for air travel, which directly propels the aeroengine composites market forward.

Geographical Overview of the Aeroengine Composites Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aeroengine composites market, reflecting its established aerospace industry and strong technological infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

