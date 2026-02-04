Promo Direct Introduces Free Setup Items Category Across PD Shops

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct has introduced a new product category titled Free Setup Items, now available across its PD Shops platform. The category provides access to select promotional products that include waived setup fees, which are typically charged for imprint preparation.

Setup fees are commonly applied as a one-time charge associated with imprint preparation, often based on imprint color and placement. By eliminating these fees on qualifying products, the Free Setup Items category allows buyers to better estimate total order costs upfront.

According to Promo Direct, existing customers can save $55 on select products that qualify for free setup. New customers are eligible for 10% off their first order, along with free setup on qualifying items.

Many products within the category also include additional fulfilment features such as free 24 hour rush production and free shipping, depending on the item and order specifications. These options may be relevant for organizations managing time sensitive needs such as events, onboarding programs, or scheduled marketing initiatives.

The category includes a range of commonly used promotional products. Writing instruments are designed for use in offices and educational settings. Drinkware items are commonly used in workplace and healthcare environments. Bags and accessories support events and everyday use. The assortment also includes towels, wellness items, and technology related accessories intended for mobile or lifestyle focused applications.

About Promo Direct

Promo Direct is a leading provider of promotional items and branded merchandise for businesses across industries. With a broad assortment of customizable items and an easy to use online shopping experience, Promo Direct helps organizations strengthen brand visibility and customer engagement. The company focuses on delivering value driven solutions, dependable service, and innovative product offerings that support marketing, sales, and corporate gifting needs.

