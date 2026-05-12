WorkDone Joins NVIDIA Inception to Bring GPU-Accelerated Operational Intelligence to Manufacturing

WorkDone.AI WorkDone Corporate Memory

Partnership enables real-time visibility into production workflows, helping manufacturers identify millions in hidden waste before investing in AI

Manufacturers spent billions on digital transformation, yet most plants run on tribal knowledge. Corporate Memory captures how and why work happens that way - before your best people leave or retire.” — Cody Sorenson, Chief Business Development Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkDone, AI that understands how your business operates, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception and will leverage NVIDIA's AI Enterprise platform to accelerate Corporate Memory capabilities for manufacturers navigating AI transformation.Manufacturing leaders face mounting pressure to automate operations, yet most lack clear visibility into how work actually flows across production, order fulfillment, and supply chain processes. WorkDone solves this by quietly observing real work as it happens across people, systems of record, and time - capturing the coordination, exception handling, and tribal knowledge that ERP and MES systems never record.Through the NVIDIA partnership, WorkDone now delivers faster operational diagnostics, real-time production visibility across remote facilities, and predictive bottleneck detection in Order-to-Cash, procurement, and production back-office workflows."Manufacturers orchestrate complex work across production floors, warehouses, procurement teams, and customer service but most decisions are made blind," said Cody Sorenson, CBDO of WorkDone. "Your ERP tells you what transactions occurred. Your CRM shows you customer data. But neither shows you how your people actually coordinate to get orders out the door. NVIDIA's platform lets us observe and analyze those real workflows at enterprise scale, giving manufacturing leaders the operational clarity they need to automate intelligently."The partnership addresses a critical challenge in manufacturing automation: knowing where to start. WorkDone's AI Transformation Assessment services answer these questions by observing actual operations - not static process flows or consultant assumptions.WorkDone runs quietly in the background - without disruption to production, friction for employees, or manual process mapping exercises. Manufacturers interested in Assessment and Audit services can request a complimentary operational analysis at https://workdone.ai/contact-us/ About NVIDIA InceptionNVIDIA Inception nurtures startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. The program provides access to deep learning expertise, powerful GPU computing resources, and valuable go-to-market support.About WorkDoneWorkDone is AI that understands how your business operates. The platform quietly observes how work actually gets done across people, systems of record, and time, turning that operational knowledge into Corporate Memory - the ground-truth intelligence layer that enables confident AI transformation. Through Assessment & Audit, Corporate Memory with Copilot, and Agentic Automation services, WorkDone's SaaS helps manufacturers move from operational assessment to enterprise-wide AI adoption with confidence.For more information, visit www.workdone.ai ###Media Contact:media@workdone.ai213.617.1434© 2026 NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

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