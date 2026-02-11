Learn Effective AI Use within supply chains. Register for the Certified Virtual Masterclass organised by Bee Skilled.

An interactive virtual learning experience designed to help health supply chain professionals

SOUTH AFRICA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI is now a mainstream approach, and supply chain professionals need practical and responsible guidance to use it effectively in routine work. Bee Skilled is addressing this need by offering a structured virtual learning pathway that builds practical AI use capability without compromising human judgement, ethics, or data safety.Join Bee Skilled's “Using AI in Health Supply Chain – Masterclass,” an interactive virtual learning experience designed to help supply chain professionals understand effective use of AI and develop core skills that can help demonstrate efficiency in routine work with AI, while maintaining professional judgment, ethics, and data safety.In a recent reflection blogpost that focused on this shift, health supply chain expert Mr. Ogwuche Odo notes: “Major changes rarely arrive with fanfare. Instead, they appear quietly—through small, often unnoticed shifts.”Supply chain teams are expected to deliver faster results with limited time, variable data quality, and high operational risk. This masterclass addresses a growing demand for practical guidance on how to effectively use AI that can genuinely help in daily work. The program focuses on repeatable skills that enable participants to draft, structure, analyse, and improve common work outputs with AI such as reports, planning inputs, and procurement documentation, without compromising accountability.“Health supply chains in emerging economies are always understaffed, and teams are under constant time pressure to produce usable outputs, often working with imperfect data and high operational risk,” said Sanjay Saha, CEO, Bee Skilled. “This masterclass is designed to show what is practical today, and how professionals can use AI responsibly without compromising data governance or ethics.”A Practical, Hands-On Learning DesignThe masterclass is delivered as a blended virtual journey combining self-paced learning, two live workshops, and a short post-work application phase. Participants engage through polls, chat prompts, guided practice, breakout activities, and facilitated discussion.Participants will learn and practise:1. Where AI can support routine work across planning, procurement, logistics, and data management2. Core AI-readiness skills for safe use:- Didactics (prompt clarity and structure)- Discernment (when to trust, challenge, and verify AI output)- Differentiation (choosing the right tool and separating supported information from AI-introduced claims)3. Prompting and output quality, including how to go from vague requests to effective prompts that results into usable, high-quality deliverables4. Applied demonstrations in Workshop 2, showing realistic workflows such as automating routine summaries, analysing patterns in data, and drafting structured documentsCertification is issued to participants who complete the pre-work, participate in both live workshops, and complete the required post-work activities.Expert FacilitationThe masterclass is facilitated by Dr. Dieter Hartmann, a global expert from South Africa, who holds a doctorate in engineering and has worked in strategy consulting focused on innovation and organisational improvement. He currently serves as a technical lead in a family office supporting technical due diligence and innovation across diverse businesses, and he specialises in pharmaceutical supply chains with a focus on the developing world.“AI has existed for decades, but what is new today is the scale, cost, and widespread penetration of AI products. In this masterclass, we will take these breakthroughs and apply them to practical work in supply chains.” — Dr. Dieter HartmannRegistration and FeesRegistration is now open, with immediate access to the pre-work phase. Access to the live workshops, post-work, and certification is unlocked through a minimal fee of USD 60.To register and start the pre-work, visit: https://hive.beeskilled.com/ai-in-health-supply-chain-masterclass/

