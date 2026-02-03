Wittify AI to Showcase Enterprise-Scale Conversational Intelligence at AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026

Wittify AI and AI Everything Middle East & Africa - Egypt

Wittify AI debuts production-grade, multilingual AI agents at AI Everything MEA 2026, delivering scalable, low-code conversational intelligence for enterprises.

Modern enterprises need intelligence that is trusted and human-centric. At AI Everything, we are demonstrating AI built for real operational complexity, intent, and measurable business outcomes.” — Nader El-Batrawi, Founder & CEO of Wittify AI

GIZA, 6TH OCTOBER CITY, EGYPT, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wittify AI , a global innovator in multilingual, enterprise-grade conversational AI, today announced its strategic presence at AI Everything Africa & Middle East (MEA) – Egypt 2026, taking place from February 11–12 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC).At the Event, Wittify AI will demonstrate its next-generation AI agents engineered to transform customer engagement across voice, chat, and omnichannel touchpoints. Unlike experimental pilots or proof-of-concept deployments, Wittify’s solutions will showcase proven, production-grade capabilities, delivering operational resilience, enterprise security, and scalable performance for global organizations.Wittify AI’s participation marks a pivotal step in accelerating AI-powered customer experience (CX) adoption across the Middle East, North Africa, and international markets. Attendees will experience Wittify’s low-code / no-code operational platform , enabling enterprises to deploy culturally localized, emotionally intelligent AI agents in minutes rather than months, without compromising governance or control.“Modern enterprises require more than automation; they need intelligence that is trusted, scalable, and human-centric,” said Nader El-Batrawi, Founder & CEO of Wittify AI. “At AI Everything MEA, we are demonstrating AI built for real operational complexity and linguistic diversity. Our agents don’t merely respond; they understand intent, execute workflows, and deliver measurable business outcomes.”Highlights at AI Everything MEA Egypt 2026 include:● Live Production DemonstrationsReal-time showcases of AI agents managing complex workflows: customer support, sales qualification, bookings, and post-service engagement, seamlessly across voice and chat and digital channels.● Platform AdvancementsThe unveiling of enhanced multilingual capabilities with deep dialect support, adaptive emotional intelligence flows, and robust enterprise-grade architecture integrations.● Strategic EngagementExecutive-led discussions with government entities, startups, and enterprise leaders on deploying secure AI infrastructure in high-compliance environments, including fintech, healthcare, and the public sector.● Thought LeadershipExclusive briefings on the evolution of agentic workflows, data sovereignty, and responsible, enterprise-ready AI deployment.Wittify AI will be exhibiting at Stand H1-A52. Executive leadership and engineering teams will be available for media interviews, technical deep dives, and strategic discussions on the future of localized, ethical, and enterprise-scale conversational AI.About Wittify AIWittify AI empowers enterprises and governments to deploy intelligent conversational AI that combines human-level empathy with industrial-scale performance. The platform enables organizations to build, customize, and secure multilingual voice and chat agents without writing code. By integrating advanced natural language understanding, deep localization, and enterprise-grade security, Wittify AI drives operational efficiency while elevating customer experience at scale.

