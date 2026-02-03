Kernel MBOX to PST Converter - New 26.0 Version Released with Upgraded and Advanced Features

Kernel MBOX to PST Converter Tool

Sudesh Kumar (MD). With the new version, we focuses on enhancing the software capabilities, improving experience, and providing faster conversion to the users.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kernel Data Recovery is excited to announce the launch of its fully upgraded Kernel MBOX to PST Converter version 26.0 with advanced and powerful features to simplify your file conversion experience. The software now performs more smoothly and provides a more enhanced preview of emails, along with support for Outlook 2024.

Moreover, now you can convert multiple large MBOX files quickly into any format of your choice within a matter of minutes. Overall, the major aim behind the Kernel MBOX to PST Converter new version 26.0 is to optimize the software’s functionality across latest environments and deliver accurate MBOX file conversion without restrictions.

Major Updates in the Kernel MBOX to PST Converter V26.0

• Now compatible with Outlook 2024 to easily export MBOX files in the latest Outlook environment.

• Enhanced MBOX file preview to display data more accurately for error-free conversion.

• Faster and improved MBOX to PDF saving process for more structured output.

• Enhanced software’s stability across both Windows and Mac platforms for quick MBOX file conversion.

• Better processing of bulk and large MBOX files to make sure conversion without downtime and data loss.

• Optimized software’s internal algorithms to deliver a faster and more reliable user experience.



Other Key features of Kernel MBOX to PST Converter tool

1. Allows you to save MBOX files in multiple formats, including:

• Single File: PST, DBX, and MBOX

• Multiple Files: MSG, EML, TXT, RFT, HTML, MHTML, and PDF

• Email Servers: Office 365, GroupWise, IBM Domino (Lotus Domino), and Microsoft Exchange Server

• Web-Based Email Clients: Gmail, Google Apps, Yahoo, AOL, Hotmail.com/Live.com/Outlook.com, iCloud, and Company IMAP Account.

2. Add a single or multiple MBOX file(s) and folder to perform a quick conversion.

3. Powerful filters (Date Range, Item Type, Subject, From, etc.) for selective data conversion.

4. Keep track of all the activities by generating a detailed graphical File Analysis Report.

5. Recover permanently or accidentally deleted email folders from the MBOX file in the original structure.

6. Free trial version to test and analyze the software’s conversion capabilities.

About Kernel MBOX to PST Converter

Embedded with unique features and filters, Our MBOX to PST Converter is a one-stop solution to ease your MBOX data conversion. With a simple and self-descriptive interface, the tool makes it easy for all users, whether technical or non-technical, to convert their MBOX files into the desired output formats. With support for more than 20+ MBOX email clients, the tool allows adding files from different email clients simultaneously and converts them in the exact hierarchy as the source file.

Furthermore, it provides a free trial version to test the software functionality before purchasing the full version. The demo version allows users to convert and save 25 items per MBOX folder in 9 different output formats.

About Kernel Data Recovery

Established in 2005, Kernel Data Recovery is a renowned provider of backup, migration, and data recovery solutions. With over 100+ products, from email migration to cloud backup, Kernel has everything for increasing data recovery software demands. The company focuses on providing the best solution to resolve every user’s query and daily technical issues within minutes. Kernel Data Recovery has a team of dedicated IT professionals who are always ready to offer the best services. Visit to discover more products about the company.

