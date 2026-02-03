New E-book 'Command the Room Without Performance'

The Chosen Luxe Group — a global leadership and strategy firm specializing in governance-centered frameworks and legacy systems. A Needed Voice in a Noisy Leadership Culture

Challenges Modern Leadership Myths, Introduces Governed Authority™

Burnout is not a wellness issue — it is an operational risk created when leadership performance outpaces personal governance.” — — Stephanie Chosen Inc., Founder & CEO, The Chosen Luxe Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Ebook " Command the Room Without Performance " Challenges Modern Leadership Myths, Introduces Governed Authority Stephanie Chosen Inc’s forthcoming work addresses the leadership reckoning by replacing performative presence with sustainable, internal governance frameworks.Stephanie Chosen Inc. today announced the forthcoming release of "Command the Room Without Performance," a pivotal new e-book by Founder & CEO Stephanie Chosen. This work directly addresses the widespread crisis of leader burnout and institutional instability by introducing a sustainable framework called Governed Authority™, shifting the paradigm from performative output to internal regulatory strength.The announcement responds to a growing demand from executives and boards for systems that build resilience rather than deplete it. The e-book is built upon Chosen’s proprietary Personal Governance Gap™ concept, which identifies the critical disconnect between a leader's external responsibilities and their internal capacity to manage them sustainably."Organizations are facing an operational risk hidden in plain sight: leadership models that burn through their best people," said Stephanie Chosen. "True authority no longer comes from how much energy you expend, but from how much clarity and stability you can maintain and emanate. This book provides the architecture for that shift."Key themes of the announcement include:The Limitation of Performance: The release posits that performance-based leadership, while effective for short-term gains, creates long-term vulnerability and is a primary contributor to the Collapse-First Theory™ observed across sectors.Burnout as Strategic Risk: The e-book reframes leader exhaustion not as a personal wellness issue, but as a direct threat to organizational continuity, trust, and institutional memory.The Governed Authority™ Alternative: Dr. Chosen outlines a clear alternative, marking the next era of leadership with nervous system regulation, decision clarity, and a presence that stabilizes teams and organizations.Chosen's insights, which have been featured in media such as the Associated Press and global business outlets, come from her consulting work with founders, executives, and organizations operating at scale, where the cost of leadership failure is exceptionally high."Command the Room Without Performance" is designed for senior leaders, investors, and board members seeking to build more resilient and trustworthy leadership structures. The e-book will be available for download in the coming month.About Stephanie Chosen Inc.Stephanie Chosen Inc. the Founder and CEO of The Chosen Luxe Group. A leadership consulting firm focused on building Governed Authority™, institutional resilience, and sustainable leadership models. The firm works with high-exposure individuals and organizations to transform operational risk into strategic advantage through frameworks that integrate leadership strategy, human systems intelligence, and governance.For more information, interview requests, or to pre-register for the e-book:Contact: Rebecca ShultzTitle: Chief Operations OfficerEmail: info@thechosenluxegroup.comWebsite: https://thechosenluxgroup.com For immediate speaking engagements, board advisories, and institutional transformations, contact:bookme@thechosenluxegroup.com(678) 919-3405 Local (888) 434-0479 Toll Free

