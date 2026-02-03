C.B. HAT & Nocy releases new single 'Saving Private Nobody'

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garage Band C.B. HAT & NOCY officially release their debut single, “ SAVING PRIVATE NOBODY ,” a powerful Country/Folk/Pop anthem created to raise awareness of the ongoing homeless veteran crisis in the United States. The single is now streaming on all major platforms.Written as a direct response to Bruce Springsteen’s “The Streets of Minneapolis,” “SAVING PRIVATE NOBODY” delivers a patriotic and emotionally charged message centered on unity, accountability, and assisting American veterans.The song confronts the reality that many who served the nation are now forgotten, displaced, and unsupported. The track features the masterful guitar work of first-generation immigrant NOCY paired with the raw, firsthand songwriting of former NFL player C.B. HAT. Together, the duo blends heartfelt storytelling with stripped-down production to create a song that feels urgent, honest, and grounded in lived experience.“SAVING PRIVATE NOBODY” was produced organically and independently — recorded in a garage studio in Hollywood, California in one day, and supported by a music video edited by a college student. Both the song and video were created by family and friends, reinforcing the grassroots nature of the project and its message.The release serves as the first collaboration from C.B. HAT & NOCY, with a second single scheduled for release within 30 days, followed by a full album arriving on July 4, 2026. The timing reflects the project’s pro-American, pro-veteran stance and commitment to addressing the issues facing American citizens today.Artist BioC.B. HAT is a former NFL player turned singer-songwriter whose music is rooted in personal experience and advocacy for veterans. NOCY is a first-generation immigrant and world-renowned guitarist, recognized for his technical skill and expressive playing. Based in Hollywood, California, the duo merges country storytelling with folk authenticity and modern sensibilities.Release Details• Artist: C.B. HAT & NOCY• Title: SAVING PRIVATE NOBODY• Release Date: February 3, 2026• Genre: Country / Folk / Pop• Producer: NOCY• Songwriter: C.B. HAT• Release Type: Independent• Location: Hollywood, CAMarketing Angle“SAVING PRIVATE NOBODY” is positioned for audiences who value veteran advocacy. The song aligns with platforms and audiences connected to veterans, and patriotic movements — including potential placement in alternative cultural programming and live events.Listen & Watch• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5dw1TwlXWCrfBrwXUmcXtQ • Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/saving-private-nobody-feat-c-b-hat- single/1777745935• Music Video: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=RXDc2qIpIKQ

