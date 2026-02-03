Percime Technologies Launches from Nepal to Deliver Global-Grade Software Engineering Services

Kathmandu-based firm focuses on exporting highly skilled Nepali engineers while building scalable digital products for global markets.

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Percime Technologies, a newly established technology and software services company headquartered in Kathmandu, has formally commenced operations with a mission to deliver high-quality software engineering services to global clients while showcasing the depth of Nepal's technical talent.Operating under the tagline "Powering Your Next Digital Leap," Percime Technologies positions itself at the intersection of engineering execution and product thinking. The company provides software development, staff augmentation, and technical delivery services tailored for startups, scale-ups, and technology-driven organizations worldwide.A core focus of Percime Technologies is enabling international companies to work with highly skilled Nepali engineers, offering access to experienced developers, designers, and technical specialists who meet global standards of delivery, communication, and ownership. By bridging local talent with global demand, the company aims to strengthen Nepal's presence in the international technology ecosystem.In parallel with its services business, Percime Technologies has already launched two in-house products. PercimeTools is a growing suite of web-based productivity and utility tools designed for developers, marketers, and operators. Evento is an event-focused platform built to simplify planning, coordination, and digital engagement.The company is also currently developing a game titled Battleboard , reflecting Percime's long-term interest in interactive products and entertainment technology alongside enterprise and SaaS solutions.Percime Technologies was founded by Manish Bhattarai, Suraj Bohara, and Sabin Bhattarai, a team with backgrounds spanning software engineering, cloud services, and product development. Together, the founders emphasize execution discipline, transparency, and long-term partnerships over short-term outsourcing models.From its base in Kathmandu, Percime Technologies plans to work closely with clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, supporting digital transformation initiatives while continuing to invest in product innovation and local engineering talent.More information about the company and its services is available at its website

