Fasoo Advances Personal Data Protection with AI-Powered Detection and Encryption

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data governance, introduces an approach to personal data protection that goes beyond simple discovery to provide automated detection, encryption, and embedded policy enforcement across unstructured data.

“Traditional personal data discovery tools often miss critical sensitive information or generate excessive false positives, complicating regulatory compliance and audit readiness,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “With Fasoo Data Radar and Fasoo AI-R Privacy, organizations can discover and identify personal data with higher context and accuracy, and automatically encrypt and apply security tags and access controls directly to the files so policies stay with the data wherever it travels.”

Enterprises and public institutions handle personal data across documents, logs, images, emails, scanned files, and other unstructured formats, where keyword- or regex-based methods often fail to accurately detect sensitive content or generate excessive noise.

The combined approach of Fasoo Data Radar and Fasoo AI-R Privacy addresses these challenges by using context-aware, domain-trained AI models to improve detection quality. Once sensitive data is identified, protection controls are applied to reduce exposure during storage, sharing, and external collaboration.

When deployed together, Fasoo Data Radar and Fasoo AI-R Privacy provide:

• AI-powered detection of PII with reduced misses and false positives

• Broad unstructured data coverage, including documents, logs, images, and scanned files

• File-level encryption to keep detected or tagged data protected at rest, in transit, and in use

• Embedded security labels and ACLs so governance policies travel with each document

• More consistent compliance operations by applying regulatory and internal rules across protected data

With this integrated approach, organizations can achieve end-to-end governance while reducing data breach risks, simplifying audits, and building a secure foundation for AI-enabled workflows.

Organizations are increasingly seeking security architectures that deliver both operational control and long-term scalability. By combining AI-powered data discovery with persistent file-level protection, Fasoo enables enterprises to build more resilient privacy and compliance frameworks. This approach supports sustained adoption across regulated industries and reflects Fasoo’s continued momentum in addressing evolving data security and AI governance demands.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/ai-powered-personal-data-detection-encryption/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

