Fasoo Highlights Three Foundational Security Strategies for Sustainable Semiconductor Operations at SEMICON Korea 2026

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data governance, presented a cybersecurity session at SEMICON Korea 2026, sharing practical insights on how semiconductor organizations can strengthen operational resilience across increasingly complex global supply chains.

On February 11 at the Cybersecurity Forum, Fasoo delivered a session titled “Three Foundational Security Strategies for a Sustainable Semiconductor Industry: Training, Encryption, and Backup”. The presentation addressed the growing gap between advanced security strategies and real-world cyber incidents.

Fasoo emphasized that many breaches continue to stem not from a lack of tools, but from human error and weaknesses in fundamental security practices.

“Semiconductor environments are built on collaboration, speed, and highly sensitive intellectual property, which makes resilience the defining goal of cybersecurity today,” said Bongho Kang, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “True resilience starts with strong fundamentals: continuous security awareness training, data-centric encryption and backup of critical data, and disciplined security posture management, so organizations can quickly identify and respond to incidents, minimize impact, and sustain operations.”

During the session, Fasoo outlined three core strategies essential to sustainable cybersecurity in semiconductor IT environments. First, continuous security awareness training was highlighted as a critical defense against advanced persistent threats (APTs), including phishing attacks and malicious links. Rather than a compliance-driven one-time program, the session underscored the importance of operating an ongoing program with regular exercises and incident response drills that prepare employees to recognize threats early and respond effectively.

Second, the session focused on persistent data encryption as a means to protect high-value semiconductor assets. By keeping sensitive information, such as design files, manufacturing process data, and customer information, encrypted at all times, organizations can ensure it remains protected and inaccessible even in the event of exposure or exfiltration.

Finally, Fasoo emphasized the role of automated backup and recovery in maintaining business continuity. With ransomware attacks and system disruptions posing increasing risks to production and R&D operations, automated recovery capabilities were presented as a foundational requirement for minimizing downtime and sustaining operations after security incidents.

The session reflected a broader shift in cybersecurity priorities across the semiconductor industry from incident prevention to long-term operational resilience. Fasoo shared practical perspectives on why now is the time for organizations to reassess and reinforce security fundamentals as the industry continues to expand its global, collaborative ecosystem.

Fasoo continues to deepen its engagement with the semiconductor industry by positioning cybersecurity as a foundation for business continuity and supply chain resilience. By strengthening core security practices, Fasoo helps semiconductor organizations protect intellectual property, support global collaboration, and sustain stable operations as environments grow more distributed and data-intensive.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/white-papers/securing-what-powers-innovation-a-blueprint-for-protecting-high-value-semiconductor-ip-across-the-global-supply-chain/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

