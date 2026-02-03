Healthy Cookware for Ramadan: Vinod Intelligent Cookware Transforms Middle East Kitchens

Ramadan Feast Prepared with Vinod Intelligent Cookware Vinod Biryani Pot Vinod Pre-seasonsed Grill Pan

Blending Indian Heritage, Health-First Design & Premium Cookware for Meaningful Family Cooking.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Vinod Intelligent Cookware, with its rich legacy of over six decades in Indian metalcraft, is now fully available in the UAE and across the GCC — helping families cook healthier, flavourful, and tradition-infused meals for suhoor, iftar, and large gatherings. Vinod’s cookware, now available in the UAE, is accessible both online and in-store — including Amazon, Noon, Carrefour, and Mark & Save — making it easier than ever for families to upgrade their Ramadan kitchens.A Heritage of Mastery Meets Emirati Ramadan Traditions:Since its founding in India in 1962, Vinod Cookware has built a reputation for time-honoured workmanship, creating cookware that combines traditional craftsmanship with precision engineering. The brand’s expansion into the UAE represents a natural convergence of Indian culinary heritage, Middle Eastern hospitality, and slow-cooked Ramadan traditions. Vinod’s Triply stainless steel and cast iron cookware bring both durability and purity to Emirati kitchens, enabling families to prepare soulful, nutrient-rich meals without compromise.Cookware Market Momentum: The Perfect Moment to Launch:- Vinod’s entry into the Gulf comes at a time of strong growth in the regional cookware industry:The UAE cookware market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~3.7% between 2024 and 2030.- Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa cookware market is estimated at USD 3,222 million in 2024, with forecasts pointing to continued growth at a CAGR of ~4.6% through 2033.- According to Cognitive Market Research, the MEA kitchen cookware market (including stainless steel, cast iron, aluminium, and other types) is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.6% from now until 2033 — reflecting increasing consumer demand for durable, high-quality cookware.These numbers underscore a strong appetite across the region for premium, long-lasting, healthy cookware — making Vinod Cookware’s launch especially timely.Signature Range for Ramadan: Vinod Products That Resonate in Middle East Kitchens:Vinod’s thoughtfully engineered cookware is crafted to meet the demands of Ramadan meal prep—from large family iftars to nourishing suhoor dishes—ensuring flavour, safety, and convenience in every recipe.1. Vinod Platinum Triply Stainless Steel Kadai/Wok- Perfect for slow-cooked stews, harees, nihari, mutton salona, and gravy-rich curries. Its tri-layer construction delivers even heat and retains nutrients, making it ideal for long, aromatic Ramadan preparations.2. Vinod Triply Biryani Pot (flagship for dum-style cooking)- Built for layered biryanis, classic Mandi, Kabsa, and fragrant pilafs. It holds steam and aroma beautifully—essential for showstopper Ramadan centrepieces served to large gatherings.3. Vinod Honeycomb Stainless Steel Frypan & Kadai (non-stick performance without coatings)- A modern upgrade for everyday iftar favourites like samosas, falafel, grilled halloumi, eggs for suhoor, and quick sautéed meats. The stainless steel honeycomb grid protects against scratches while offering seamless release and healthier, oil-efficient cooking.4. Vinod Triply Frypan- Great for sautéing vegetables, lighter suhoor meals, or fast, healthy seared dishes. Crafted for superior searing and moisture retention. Ideal for pan-grilled shish tawook, seared prawns, chicken tikka strips, golden halloumi, lamb chops, herb-buttered fish fillets, and crispy vegetables—bringing rich flavours and perfect browning to Ramadan cooking without excess oil.5. Vinod Legacy Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Kadai & Frypan- These timeless pieces naturally enrich food with iron and impart rustic, smoky depth—ideal for kofta kebabs, smoked eggplant for baba ghanoush, seared qouzi lamb, and slow-grilled suhoor dishes that lean into tradition and flavour. Designed for deep searing and authentic char, the Cast Iron GrillPan is also perfect for grilled shish tawook, charred lamb chops, paneer and chicken tikka, grilled halloumi, vegetable skewers, seared prawns, and caramelised onions or peppers—bringing robust, restaurant-quality textures to Ramadan iftars and suhoor meals.Sustainability, Quality & Togetherness:Vinod cookware is not just built for performance — it reflects the values of durability, health, and togetherness, which align deeply with Ramadan:- The Triply range uses no chemical coatings, offering a safe, reactive-free cooking surface.- The cast iron range gets better with use — meaning cookware that lasts for years, reducing waste and the need for frequent replacement.- The large-capacity design encourages communal cooking, supporting shared meals and hospitality central to the spirit of Ramadan.“Ramadan is a time when cooking becomes an act of love and connection — for family, for guests, and for tradition,” said Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director of Vinod Cookware India Private Limited. “With our roots in Indian metalcraft and our advanced Triply and Cast Iron technology, Vinod offers cookware that supports healthy, generous, and meaningful cooking for this special month.”“As a distributor, we’ve seen a clear shift in consumer demand away from traditional non-stick cookware toward safer, longer-lasting options. Vinod’s Triply cookware perfectly addresses this change. It is extremely durable, highly efficient in heat distribution, and completely free from harmful coatings. Not only does it reduce customer replacement rates, but it also supports a more sustainable way of cooking. From a market and environmental perspective, Triply is one of the most future-ready cookware solutions available today,” said Sandeep Negandhi, General Manager, Bright Line Trading LLC. “With growing concerns around the safety and lifespan of traditional non-stick cookware, Vinod’s Triply range offers a smarter, sustainable alternative. Engineered with three layers of high-quality metals, Triply cookware ensures even heat distribution, superior durability, and long-term performance without harmful coatings. It is not just efficient in the kitchen, but also environmentally responsible — making it the right choice for today’s health-conscious and sustainability-focused consumers.”

