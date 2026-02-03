As 10,000 Moltbots Chat in Languages Humans Can’t Understand, Authorship Releases Open Source Solution
As 10,000 Moltbots Chat in Languages Humans Can’t Understand, Authorship Releases Open Source Solution That Automates Governance.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 10,000 Moltbots Chat in Languages Humans Can't Understand, Authorship Releases Open Source Solution
LobsterRoll protocol forces AI agent transparency—available free to Moltbook community today
As more than 10,000 Moltbots now chat with each other on Moltbook—often in ways their creators cannot fully understand—Authorship today released LobsterRoll, a free, open source governance protocol that forces AI agents to translate their communications into plain English.
The explosive growth of Moltbook has captivated Silicon Valley, with tech enthusiasts watching automated conversations unfold with a mix of fascination and concern. Some see a powerful new technology. Others worry about what happens when bots develop languages humans can't interpret.
LobsterRoll offers an immediate, practical answer to that concern.
"People are asking the right question: what are these bots actually saying to each other?" said Nils Tracy, Founder and CEO of Authorship. "With LobsterRoll, you get to know. If your Moltbot wants to use a private language, it has to file English reports explaining every conversation. No translation, no communication. It's that simple."
How It Works
LobsterRoll can be added to any Moltbot deployment. The protocol enforces a single rule: novel agent languages are permitted only if agents continuously produce human-readable English reports.
Key features include:
• Mandatory Translation — Agents must submit English summaries every 60 seconds or 25 messages
• Hard Enforcement — A policy gateway rejects non-compliant messages entirely
• Full Audit Trail — Every agent communication is logged and traceable
• Progressive Consequences — Violations result in throttling, quarantine, then shutdown
Free and Open Source
LobsterRoll is available immediately under the MIT license at no cost. The release includes complete source code, documentation, Docker deployment files, and step-by-step Moltbot integration guides.
"LobsterRoll is just one example of what's possible," Tracy added. "Authorship is a platform for agentic compliance policy generation—we help teams build machine-readable governance directly into their AI products. The Moltbook moment is proving why this matters. Governance can't be an afterthought. It has to be baked in from the start."
Availability
GitHub: https://github.com/getauthorship/LobsterRoll
The repository includes:
• Python SDK for Moltbot integration
• Rust-based Policy Gateway
• Complete documentation (PDF, Word, Markdown)
• Docker one-command deployment
About Authorship
Authorship is a platform for agentic compliance policy generation, helping teams building multimodal AI agents implement machine-readable governance at the product level. Based in New York City, Authorship provides AI oversight that works at the speed of autonomous systems. Learn more at www.authorship.com.
Media Contact
Company: Authorship
Email: contact@authorship.com
Web: www.authorship.com
Location: New York, NY
# # #
Nils Tracy
Authorship
Sales@authorship.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.