As 10,000 Moltbots Chat in Languages Humans Can’t Understand, Authorship Releases Open Source Solution That Automates Governance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 10,000 Moltbots Chat in Languages Humans Can't Understand, Authorship Releases Open Source SolutionLobsterRoll protocol forces AI agent transparency—available free to Moltbook community todayAs more than 10,000 Moltbots now chat with each other on Moltbook—often in ways their creators cannot fully understand—Authorship today released LobsterRoll, a free, open source governance protocol that forces AI agents to translate their communications into plain English.The explosive growth of Moltbook has captivated Silicon Valley, with tech enthusiasts watching automated conversations unfold with a mix of fascination and concern. Some see a powerful new technology. Others worry about what happens when bots develop languages humans can't interpret.LobsterRoll offers an immediate, practical answer to that concern."People are asking the right question: what are these bots actually saying to each other?" said Nils Tracy, Founder and CEO of Authorship. "With LobsterRoll, you get to know. If your Moltbot wants to use a private language, it has to file English reports explaining every conversation. No translation, no communication. It's that simple."How It WorksLobsterRoll can be added to any Moltbot deployment. The protocol enforces a single rule: novel agent languages are permitted only if agents continuously produce human-readable English reports.Key features include:• Mandatory Translation — Agents must submit English summaries every 60 seconds or 25 messages• Hard Enforcement — A policy gateway rejects non-compliant messages entirely• Full Audit Trail — Every agent communication is logged and traceable• Progressive Consequences — Violations result in throttling, quarantine, then shutdownFree and Open SourceLobsterRoll is available immediately under the MIT license at no cost. The release includes complete source code, documentation, Docker deployment files, and step-by-step Moltbot integration guides."LobsterRoll is just one example of what's possible," Tracy added. "Authorship is a platform for agentic compliance policy generation—we help teams build machine-readable governance directly into their AI products. The Moltbook moment is proving why this matters. Governance can't be an afterthought. It has to be baked in from the start."AvailabilityGitHub: https://github.com/getauthorship/LobsterRoll The repository includes:• Python SDK for Moltbot integration• Rust-based Policy Gateway• Complete documentation (PDF, Word, Markdown)• Docker one-command deploymentAbout AuthorshipAuthorship is a platform for agentic compliance policy generation, helping teams building multimodal AI agents implement machine-readable governance at the product level. Based in New York City, Authorship provides AI oversight that works at the speed of autonomous systems. Learn more at www.authorship.com Media ContactCompany: AuthorshipEmail: contact@authorship.comWeb: www.authorship.com Location: New York, NY# # #

