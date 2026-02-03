AED SERVICE AMERICA Establishes Five-Year Field Performance Benchmark for Endorsing AED Devices

AED maintenance/management in all 50 States AED SERVICE AMERICA, onsite, compliant AED maintenance and management in 50 States AED SERVICE AMERICA friendly Response Ready Technician

“Five Years in the Field. That’s When an AED Earns Its Stripes.”

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AED SERVICE AMERICA, a national provider of onsite AED maintenance, management, and compliance services, today announced its formal position on endorsing automated external defibrillator (AED) devices.The company will not endorse or promote any specific AED brand or model until it has demonstrated a minimum of five years of reliable real-world field performance.This benchmark reflects AED SERVICE AMERICA’s commitment to life safety, liability reduction, and evidence-based guidance shaped by decades of hands-on experience in the field.A Standard Grounded in Real-World ExperienceOver the past twenty years, the Founder Douglas Comstock of AED SERVICE AMERICA has evaluated, serviced, and overseen hundreds AED programs and thousands of AEDs involving virtually every major AED brand and multiple generations of devices deployed across the United States.During that time, one consistent reality has emerged: every AED manufacturer—without exception—has experienced manufacturing, component, or design issues that only became evident after devices were placed into real-world service.“These issues rarely show up on day one,” said Douglas Comstock, Founder of AED SERVICE AMERICA. “They surface over time—after environmental exposure, firmware updates, component changes, and real emergency use. That’s why time in the field matters.”Why Five Years MattersAccording to the company, a five-year benchmark allows sufficient time to evaluate:Multiple production and component cyclesFirmware and software revisionsEnvironmental exposure across varied climatesPost-market surveillance and corrective actionsVerification that early issues have been fully resolved“AEDs are life-safety devices,” Comstock added. “Reliability isn’t proven in theory or in a lab alone. It’s proven over years of real-world performance.”Manufacturer-Agnostic and Client-FirstAED SERVICE AMERICA emphasized that its position is not anti-innovation and does not single out any manufacturer. Instead, it reflects a deliberate, manufacturer-agnostic approach designed to protect organizations from the risks often associated with early-generation devices.“Our role is not to promote what is newest,” said Comstock. “Our role is to guide clients toward what is proven, dependable, and defensible—especially when lives and liability are involved.”Protecting Outcomes, Not Promoting ProductsAs a company exclusively focused on AED maintenance and management, AED SERVICE AMERICA does not manufacture devices as its core business. Its guidance is rooted in onsite verification, compliance documentation, and long-term program reliability.“Clients come to us for perspective,” Comstock said. “Endorsement follows evidence, and evidence takes time.”About AED SERVICE AMERICAAED SERVICE AMERICA is a national provider of onsite AED maintenance, management, and compliance services. The company exclusively focuses on ensuring AED programs are reliable, compliant, and ready when needed—supported by real-time verification, rapid response, and a culture of caring.

