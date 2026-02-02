Where Data Thrives Off-Grid: FFNRG Power/Sourcecolo/Innov Solutions Join Forces to Deploy Private Utility Data Parks

FFNRG Power Group, Sourcecolo Data Systems, and Innovo Solutions Announce National Coalition to Launch Private Utility Data Parks

This is more than an alliance—it’s a blueprint for the future of sustainable technology infrastructure” — Eric Larson, Innov Solutions

BONDURANT, IA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FFNRG Power Group, Sourcecolo Data Systems, and Innovo Solutions today announced a strategic national alliance to deploy and develop a groundbreaking network of Private Utility Data Parks across the United States. This coalition represents a major leap forward in the integration of renewable energy production, high-density computing, and next-generation infrastructure. By unifying on site fuel and power production, data center development, and project financing, the alliance enables faster execution and significantly improved speed-to-market for large scale data infrastructure.Over the next two years, the coalition will develop eight Private Utility Data Parks, each designed to operate as a fully self-sustaining ecosystem. These parks will combine on-site green renewable energy production with advanced combined heat and power (CHP) systems capable of generating up to seventy-five megawatts of clean, continuous power per park. This energy will support a 100,000-square-foot datacenter at each location—without drawing power from local utilities.A key differentiator of the Private Utility Data Park model is its integrated carbon mitigation strategy, designed to achieve carbon-negative energy performance. Each park incorporates a CO₂ and carbon-oxide conversion system that enables advanced capture, sequestration, and utilization of carbon oxides generated during the energy production process. This closed-loop approach not only offsets emissions but creates a pathway toward measurable carbon reduction, positioning the parks to support future carbon-credit and environmental-compliance frameworks. The first eight Private Utility Data Parks have been identified in:• Ocala, Florida• Carson City, Nevada• Denver, Colorado• Jackson, Mississippi• Nashville, Tennessee• Lufkin, Texas• Atlanta, Georgia• Flagstaff, ArizonaEach Private Utility Data Park will serve as a hub for innovation, economic development, and long-term workforce opportunities. Construction and ongoing operations are expected to create hundreds of high-quality jobs in engineering, energy production, data center operations, and advanced technology services. “By combining renewable energy generation with high-performance computing infrastructure, we are redefining what a modern technology park can be,” said Trace Willson, representing FFNRG Power Group. “This coalition allows us to scale a model that is clean, resilient, and economically transformative for every community we enter.” A defining feature of the Private Utility Data Park model is energy independence. Each site will operate entirely off grid, relying solely on its on-site renewable energy systems. When surplus power is generated, it may be redirected to local utilities—helping strengthen regional grid capacity and supporting broader community growth. As traditional data centers place increasing strain on public utility systems—often resulting in higher costs for local consumers, the Private Utility Data Park model eliminates this burden by operating independently and responsibly alongside existing infrastructure.Sourcecolo Data Systems brings deep expertise in data infrastructure, systems integration, and operational technology, ensuring each park is built to meet the demands of AI, cloud computing, and next-generation digital workloads. “This is more than an alliance—it’s a blueprint for the future of sustainable technology infrastructure,” said Eric Larson of Innovo Solutions. “We’re building parks that power themselves, support local economies, and set a new standard for responsible innovation.”The first four Private Utility Data Parks are scheduled to break ground in 2026, with the remaining four expected to begin development in 2027.For more information visit: www.pecoalition.com General Inquiries:Trace WillsonFFNRG Power LLCEmail: twillson@ffnrgpower.comPhone: 1-262-416-8023Media Inquiries:Claire BrantFFNRG Power LLCEmail: cbrant@ffnrgpower.com1-815-289-3658Investor Inquiries:Eric LarsonInnovo SolutionsEmail: eric@innovosolutions-llc.com1-612-269-8082

