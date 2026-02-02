Where Data Thrives Off-Grid: FFNRG Power/Sourcecolo/Innov Solutions Join Forces to Deploy Private Utility Data Parks
FFNRG Power Group, Sourcecolo Data Systems, and Innovo Solutions Announce National Coalition to Launch Private Utility Data Parks
Over the next two years, the coalition will develop eight Private Utility Data Parks, each designed to operate as a fully self-sustaining ecosystem. These parks will combine on-site green renewable energy production with advanced combined heat and power (CHP) systems capable of generating up to seventy-five megawatts of clean, continuous power per park. This energy will support a 100,000-square-foot data
center at each location—without drawing power from local utilities.
A key differentiator of the Private Utility Data Park model is its integrated carbon mitigation strategy, designed to achieve carbon-negative energy performance. Each park incorporates a CO₂ and carbon-oxide conversion system that enables advanced capture, sequestration, and utilization of carbon oxides generated during the energy production process. This closed-loop approach not only offsets emissions but creates a pathway toward measurable carbon reduction, positioning the parks to support future carbon-credit and environmental-compliance frameworks. The first eight Private Utility Data Parks have been identified in:
• Ocala, Florida
• Carson City, Nevada
• Denver, Colorado
• Jackson, Mississippi
• Nashville, Tennessee
• Lufkin, Texas
• Atlanta, Georgia
• Flagstaff, Arizona
Each Private Utility Data Park will serve as a hub for innovation, economic development, and long-term workforce opportunities. Construction and ongoing operations are expected to create hundreds of high-quality jobs in engineering, energy production, data center operations, and advanced technology services. “By combining renewable energy generation with high-performance computing infrastructure, we are redefining what a modern technology park can be,” said Trace Willson, representing FFNRG Power Group. “This coalition allows us to scale a model that is clean, resilient, and economically transformative for every community we enter.” A defining feature of the Private Utility Data Park model is energy independence. Each site will operate entirely off grid, relying solely on its on-site renewable energy systems. When surplus power is generated, it may be redirected to local utilities—
helping strengthen regional grid capacity and supporting broader community growth. As traditional data centers place increasing strain on public utility systems—often resulting in higher costs for local consumers, the Private Utility Data Park model eliminates this burden by operating independently and responsibly alongside existing infrastructure.
Sourcecolo Data Systems brings deep expertise in data infrastructure, systems integration, and operational technology, ensuring each park is built to meet the demands of AI, cloud computing, and next-generation digital workloads. “This is more than an alliance—it’s a blueprint for the future of sustainable technology infrastructure,” said Eric Larson of Innovo Solutions. “We’re building parks that power themselves, support local economies, and set a new standard for responsible innovation.”
The first four Private Utility Data Parks are scheduled to break ground in 2026, with the remaining four expected to begin development in 2027.
For more information visit: www.pecoalition.com
General Inquiries:
Trace Willson
FFNRG Power LLC
Email: twillson@ffnrgpower.com
Phone: 1-262-416-8023
Media Inquiries:
Claire Brant
FFNRG Power LLC
Email: cbrant@ffnrgpower.com
1-815-289-3658
Investor Inquiries:
Eric Larson
Innovo Solutions
Email: eric@innovosolutions-llc.com
1-612-269-8082
Trace Willson
FFNRG Power, LLC
+1 262-416-8023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.