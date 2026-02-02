Monsters Toolbox Rebrands as Haus Atelier, Expanding Services as Its High-End Design-Build Practice Evolves

New buyer advisory service underscores the firm’s studio-led approach to evaluating quality, craftsmanship, and long-term livability in high-end homes

Our work has always been about more than construction. It’s about thoughtful design, collaboration, and creating well-crafted spaces that truly support how people live.” — Boris Gelfenbeyn

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monsters Toolbox, a Seattle-area residential design-build firm known for its thoughtful, detail-driven remodeling work, today announced it has officially rebranded as Haus Atelier , marking a significant evolution in the company’s identity, service offerings, and long-term vision.The name change reflects the firm’s growth and sharpened focus on delivering elevated, highly personalized design-build services for clients across the Puget Sound market who seek enduring, functional, and beautifully crafted homes. While the name has changed, Haus Atelier will continue to provide the same comprehensive design, construction, and project management services homeowners have relied on for more than a decade.“Haus Atelier better represents who we are today and where our company is headed,” said Boris Gelfenbeyn , founder and principal of the firm. “Our work has always been about more than construction. It’s about thoughtful design, collaboration, and creating well-crafted spaces that truly support how people live. This new name reflects that philosophy.”The rebrand underscores Haus Atelier’s emphasis on bespoke residential projects, including high-end remodels and whole-home transformations, delivered through an atelier-style process that prioritizes expert craftsmanship, highly personalized design, and close collaboration between the studio and its clients.As part of this evolution, Haus Atelier is also introducing a new advisory service for discerning homebuyers. The offering provides a holistic evaluation of a home’s overall quality, construction, performance, and long-term livability. Going beyond a standard home inspection, the service assesses architectural integrity, materials and craftsmanship, building systems, and adaptability over time—helping buyers understand not just how a home looks, but how well it is truly built.“As our work has become more design-driven and detail-oriented, we recognized a growing need for deeper insight, particularly at the high end of the market,” Gelfenbeyn added. “This service reflects how we think as a studio today: looking holistically at quality, performance, and longevity, not just finishes. It allows clients to make confident, informed decisions about the homes they’re investing in.”Existing clients will continue to receive the same level of care and service they’ve come to expect, and the company’s ownership, leadership, team, and commitment to craftsmanship remain unchanged. Haus Atelier’s new website and brand identity are now live at www.hausatelier.us About Haus AtelierHaus Atelier is a residential design-build studio specializing in high-end remodeling and custom home transformations. Formerly known as Monsters Toolbox, the firm partners closely with homeowners and discerning buyers to deliver thoughtfully designed, expertly built spaces that balance beauty, performance, and longevity. Haus Atelier serves clients seeking a refined, collaborative approach to residential design and construction.

