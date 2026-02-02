Senate Bill 203 Printer's Number 0151
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 203
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for vehicles exempt from registration.
Memo Subject
Farm Vehicle Flexibility: Driving at Night
Actions
|0151
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 29, 2025
|Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026
Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.